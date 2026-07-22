A few months after taking the oath of office as Tamil Nadu's new chief minister following his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's, victory in the state assembly elections, Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated Jana Nayagan is scheduled to release in theatres tomorrow, July 23, on Thursday.

After a long battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), H Vinoth's action film Jana Nayagan is set to release on July 23. Due to ongoing delays, Jana Nayagan also leaked online earlier this year, according to industry monitors, with over 1.20 crore individuals having already viewed it.

Jana Nayagan advance booking

According to Ramesh Bala, a trade expert for Southern films, Jana Nayagan has made ₹20 crore in advance booking in India. Global pre-sales numbers are at ₹15 crore. When asked about opening-day figures, Bala responds, "In India, I estimate an opening of ₹60 crore. Globally, my estimate is ₹90 crore." For the opening weekend, Bala estimated ₹150–180 crore in India and ₹250 crore globally.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, expected a "thunderous" opening for Vijay's film but declined to provide precise numbers. That hasn't, however, lessened the excitement surrounding the theatrical premiere. The movie will debut in 2500 theaters nationwide, with some showing as early as 6 a.m. However, as is customary in Vijay's native Tamil Nadu, the first performances will only start at 9 in the morning.

ALSO READ: What have students done wrong to have guns aimed at them?: Rahul Gandhi Interestingly, the excitement surrounding the movie is not as strong in northern regions. According to Bala, southern states account for around 80% of advance booking.

More about the Jana Nayagan advance booking

The UK is at the forefront of the international market. The movie has already made £1 crore in stand-alone pre-sales, according to distributor Ahimsa Entertainment (reported as 1 crore in local reporting). According to Sacnilk, assurance that the movie will be shown uncut, maintaining the director's original vision, is a big draw for UK viewers.

In Canada, exhibitors have initially restricted bookings to VIP members who held tickets for the film's postponed January release, before opening sales to the general public. In Australia, advance bookings are gathering pace across major cinema chains, with early trends pointing to one of the biggest opening weekends for an Indian film in the market.

Ramesh Bala on Jana Nayagan

Bala claims that this will be Vijay's final movie. He might not act anytime soon after taking office as Tamil Nadu's chief minister. Bala says, "So, for fans it's a double celebration. They already celebrated his election and political victory; now they will celebrate the film as well. Vijay is no longer just a star — he's the Chief Minister. Fans are living a moment of their lives".

ALSO READ: Delhi HC seeks Centre, police reply on force used during Parliament march The H. Vinoth-directed movie, which is called Vijay's 69th and last feature film as a lead actor, raises one question: will it surpass Leo's projected Rs 606 crore and The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)'s ₹458 crore globally, particularly abroad, where the actor-turned-politician has created one of the biggest fan bases in Indian cinema.

About the film, Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is widely expected to be Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics. Backed by KVN Productions on a reported budget of ₹500 crore, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.