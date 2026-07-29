Jana Nayagan box office day 6: Vijay's film nears ₹250 cr despite drop

Vijay's Jana Nayagan witnessed its sharpest decline at the box office on Day 6, reflecting the expected weekday slowdown after a strong opening weekend. Despite the drop, the film remains among the highest-grossing Tamil releases of the year.

The movie’s net collection in India is now ₹143.40 crore, while its gross collection is ₹167.57 crore. Jana Nayagan has made ₹246.07 crore worldwide and is now approaching the target of ₹250 cr.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day-wise (India)

· Day 1- ₹42.70 crore

· Day 2- ₹21.15 crore

· Day 3- ₹28.90 crore

· Day 4- ₹32.00 crore

· Day 5- ₹10.65 crore

· Day 6- ₹8.00 crore

Total box office (ongoing) - ₹143.40 crore.

Jana Nayagan 'occupancy'

On Day 6, the film's overall occupancy was 25.73 percent. The occupancy rate increased from 19.08 percent in the morning to 22.69 percent in the afternoon. Night shows maintained 30 percent occupancy, while evening shows received a higher response of 31.15 percent.

The total data showed the anticipated fall following the opening weekend, even though evening and night shows stayed largely unchanged. Tuesday's numbers showed a discernible decline in audience attendance in contrast to Sunday's remarkable occupancy.

Jana Nayagan worldwide collection

The movie is still doing well abroad despite the drop domestically (India). Jana Nayagan made almost ₹3 crore abroad on Day 6, bringing its total international gross collection to ₹78.50 crore.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan OTT release: When & where to watch Vijay's final film online? The movie is still one of the biggest Tamil movies of the year, with a global gross collection of ₹246.07 crore when domestic and global profits are added together.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, which was directed by H. Vinoth, is Vijay's last acting role before going into politics. Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Narain also play significant roles in the movie.

Director H. Vinoth disclosed that 6 scenes had been cut from the theatrical version at a success conference held in Chennai after the film's premiere. According to the director, these cut scenes will be added to the movie's prints starting next week, giving viewers an additional incentive to return to theatres.