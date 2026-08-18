Tuesday, August 18, 2026 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsShankesh Jewellers IPOIND vs SL Day 4Bihari Lal Engineering IPOTata Sons postpones AGMRIL, Airtel or VI Tariff hikeNifty IT IndexSunshine Pictures IPOHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Entertainment / Jana Nayagan OTT release: When and where to watch Vijay's last film?

Jana Nayagan OTT release: When and where to watch Vijay's last film?

Vijay's Jana Nayagan is all set to make its OTT debut. ZEE5 Tamil declared that the film will start streaming on Aug 21, giving fans who missed its theatrical release a chance

Jana Nayagan OTT release date

Jana Nayagan OTT release date

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jana Nayagan, Vijay's final Tamil film before he turned to politics, is currently preparing for an OTT release. On August 21, 2026, Jana Nayagan will be available for streaming on ZEE5. 
Fans who missed Vijay's recent movie's theatrical debut now have the opportunity to watch it from home thanks to the OTT platform's official announcement of the OTT premiere. The movie, which debuted in theatres on July 23, was eagerly anticipated as a significant turning point in Vijay's career. 

Jana Nayagan OTT release

Sharing a video on X, ZEE5 Tamil mentioned, "Thangamey! Thalapathy #Jananayagan is all set to meet you all on 21st August only on Zee 5."
 
The announcement was made weeks after Jana Nayagan, after several delays, eventually opened in theatres on July 23. The H Vinoth-directed movie was supposed to be released sooner, but there was a long period of uncertainty regarding its certification.

Also Read: Awarapan 2 box office collection day 4: Emraan Hashmi's film stays strong

 

Jana Nayagan controversy

Due to problems with the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) certification, the movie's release was postponed for several months. The Madras High Court was contacted by the producers regarding the delay, and the Supreme Court was also involved.  

The film was delayed for several months as its certification remained unresolved. The controversy drew considerable attention because Jana Nayagan was positioned as Vijay’s final film before his full-time political career. The film also faced reports of an alleged online leak ahead of its theatrical release, adding to the challenges surrounding its release. Jana Nayagan finally debuted in theaters on July 23 in spite of these obstacles. 

About Jana Nayagan 

A retired police officer battles to defend his adopted ward and save India's democratic institutions from a vicious global arms dealer in the 2026 Tamil-language political action drama Jana Nayagan. 

The film, which is a remake of the 2023 Telugu classic Bhagavanth Kesari, combines high-stakes political commentary with strong family values.

 

More From This Section

Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 4: Emraan Hashmi's film stays strong

Batwara 1947 box office collection

Batwara 1947 box office report: Awarapan 2 races ahead of Sunny Deol film

Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 off to a strong start in India on opening day

Sunny Deol's on Batwara 2947 trailer

Batwara 1947 box office report: Sunny Deol-starrer off to a moderate start

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Emraan Hashmi's film leading in advance booking

Topics : OTT users OTT platforms tamil film industry Tamil film lovers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 5:48 PM IST