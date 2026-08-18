Jana Nayagan OTT release: When and where to watch Vijay's last film?

Jana Nayagan, Vijay's final Tamil film before he turned to politics, is currently preparing for an OTT release. On August 21, 2026, Jana Nayagan will be available for streaming on ZEE5.

Fans who missed Vijay's recent movie's theatrical debut now have the opportunity to watch it from home thanks to the OTT platform's official announcement of the OTT premiere. The movie, which debuted in theatres on July 23, was eagerly anticipated as a significant turning point in Vijay's career.

Jana Nayagan OTT release

Sharing a video on X, ZEE5 Tamil mentioned, "Thangamey! Thalapathy #Jananayagan is all set to meet you all on 21st August only on Zee 5."

The announcement was made weeks after Jana Nayagan, after several delays, eventually opened in theatres on July 23. The H Vinoth-directed movie was supposed to be released sooner, but there was a long period of uncertainty regarding its certification.