JioHotstar enters Middle East, North Africa in partnership with STARZPLAY

JioHotstar has said it will enter the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in partnership with STARZPLAY, expanding its international footprint.

The streaming platform, which has over 500 million active users, had last month said it would enter the UK, Canada and Singapore markets, targeting the South Asian diaspora, as part of its global expansion plans.

JioHotstar will be available as a dedicated streaming destination within the STARZPLAY app and website, said a joint statement.

"Audiences across MENA will now gain access to new JioHotstar Originals alongside their release in India, with the content offering audio tracks in up to 10 languages, popular television content from JioStar TV channels, blockbuster films and some of the country's biggest reality franchises," it said.

The content spans Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and other languages, with a substantial Malayalam catalogue reflecting the importance of the Malayali audience in the region, the statement said.

"The strong early response to JioHotstar across the UK, Canada and Singapore has reinforced our belief in the global opportunity for Indian entertainment. As we build JioHotstar into a truly global streaming platform, MENA is a crucial next market, with one of the world's largest South Asian diaspora communities and a deep appetite for entertainment across languages," said Amit Malhotra, Head International Business, JioStar.

Maaz Sheikh, CEO of STARZPLAY, said the next phase of streaming growth in MENA will be shaped by platforms that bring the right brands together and make the viewing experience more valuable.

"Cricket has given STARZPLAY a strong and lasting relationship with South Asian audiences across the region. JioHotstar allows us to extend that relationship beyond the match and into the entertainment households return to every day. Our ambition is to make STARZPLAY the destination where every member of the family finds something they value," he added.

JioHotstar is operated by JioStar, a joint venture created after the merger of the media business of Reliance and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney.