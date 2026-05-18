Karuppu box office collection Day 3: Suriya-Trisha film eyes 100 crore

Tamil actor Suriya has made a strong comeback at the box office with his latest film, Karuppu. Despite release-day controversies and cancelled early shows, the fantasy action drama recorded an impressive opening weekend in India and overseas.

Released on May 15, 2026, Karuppu crossed ₹120 crore at the worldwide box office within three days of its theatrical release, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year so far.

Karuppu box office update

The release controversy has not affected Karuppu’s theatrical run. On Friday, the movie made ₹15.50 crore in India; on Saturday, it made ₹24.15 crore, a staggering 56% increase. The movie enjoyed an additional increase on Sunday, earning over ₹28 crore. This raises the domestic box office collection for the Suriya film to ₹68 crore net (₹78.75 crore gross).

ALSO READ: Ram Charan's Peddi trailer releases today at 3 pm: Where to watch online To maintain a stable, healthy lifetime run, the movie must now avoid a significant decline on its first Monday. Suriya's star power has helped the movie get off to a great start abroad. In just three days, the movie had made over $4.5 million worldwide. After three days, the film's global collection has reached an impressive ₹120 crore.

Inside Karuppu release

Karuppu outperformed Sivakarthikeyan's Paraskthi, which made slightly more than ₹100 crore during its early-year theatrical run. The movie has also surpassed the final receipts of Suriya's mega-budget 2024 box office disaster, Kanguva, in just three days. Bobby Deol starred in the action movie, which raked in ₹105 crore.

Fans were informed of Karuppu's cancellation hours before the planned morning performances on Thursday, May 14. A financial dispute between the distributors and the producer ultimately resulted in the cancellation of all of the day's shows.

ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 5 date: When, where to watch Jitendra Kumar's hit series But by Thursday night, everything had been resolved, and the film's director, a tearful R Balaji, declared that it would be released on Friday. Balaji plays the antagonist in Karuppu, which also features Trisha Krishnan.

About Karuppu

Under the Dream Warrior Pictures brand, SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu are the producers of Karuppu. Karuppu, which was released on May 15, stars Trisha Krishnan as Preethi and Suriya as Karuppuswamy. Anagha Maaya Ravi plays Binu, Sshivada plays Kanmani, and RJ Balaji plays Baby Kannan.

Swasika, Natty Subramaniam, and Indrans also play significant parts in the movie. In the meantime, Janany Kunaseelan, Sandy Master, and Aju Varghese all have brief appearances in the film.

The narrative centres on a father-daughter duo that is battling a court matter that keeps getting delayed. A manipulative attorney exacerbates their issues, making them all but hopeless. But when their case is eventually heard, things change, laying the groundwork for what happens next.