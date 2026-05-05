Malayalam actor Santosh K Nair dies in road accident, wife hospitalised

Malayalam actor Santosh K Nair died on Tuesday morning following a road accident in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, police said. He was travelling with his wife when their vehicle collided with a truck near Adoor.

The actor was rushed to a private hospital in Adoor, where he later succumbed to a suspected cardiac arrest triggered by the accident. His wife, who sustained injuries in the crash, is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be stable.

Who is Santosh K Nair?

Santosh K. Nair, well-known for his powerful on-screen persona, made a name for himself in Malayalam cinema, especially with his memorable, humorous and villainous parts.

Over the course of his career, he appeared in over 100 films after making his acting debut in Ithu Aarti Katha in 1982. He was just as energetic on the small screen.

More about Santosh K Nair

In addition to his work, Santosh and superstar Mohanlal had an intriguing personal relationship. They were classmates at MG College, where Mohanlal studied commerce while Santosh pursued a BSc in mathematics.

Santosh fondly recalled their college days in multiple interviews, pointing out that even though they were almost the same age, Mohanlal became his senior after Santosh briefly quit his studies to pursue engineering before returning to complete his degree.

He participated extensively in politics while in college. His sisters went on to become gynaecologists, but he decided to pursue a career in theatre. Additionally, Santhosh revealed an intriguing personal relationship with superstar Mohanlal. His sudden demise has left the Malayalam film industry in shock, marking the loss of a seasoned actor remembered for his diverse and memorable performances.