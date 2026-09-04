Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to open in theatres this Friday, September 4, and has already generated considerable buzz. The crime thriller, which built a massive fan base as an OTT series, is now making its big-screen debut, with the excitement reflected in its advance bookings.

The film has received encouraging pre-release reactions, while advance ticket sales continue to gain momentum. With growing interest among fans, expectations are building around its opening-day box office performance.

Mirzapur: The Movie Advance booking update

The film’s advance booking figures indicate strong interest in its opening-day shows. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold 1,39,923 Hindi 2D tickets so far, along with 372 tickets for Telugu 2D shows.

This takes the film’s total advance ticket sales across India to 1,40,295. It has already generated more than ₹3.96 crore from advance bookings, excluding blocked seats.

Including blocked tickets, the film’s advance booking collection stands at ₹6.23 crore. With a full day still remaining for advance sales, the pre-release figures could rise further by the time the night shows begin.

Mirzapur: The Movie Opening day prediction

The film could deliver a stronger opening than initially expected, judging by its advance booking trends. As a solo release, the movie is also well-placed to benefit from the Janmashtami holiday.

These factors could help the crime thriller make a strong start at the box office. Industry experts estimate that the film could open at around ₹15 crore net in India, with the potential to cross ₹20 crore if it receives positive word of mouth.

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About the movie

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie is set to hit theatres on September 4, 2026. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded it an ‘A’ certificate after asking the filmmakers to make several changes.

The original cast has returned for the big-screen adaptation, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Abhishek Banerjee. The film also introduces new cast members, including Ravi Kishan, Mohit Malik, Sushant Singh, Jitendra Kumar and Sonal Chauhan.