Mirzapur the movie Box Office Collection Day 3 nears ₹140 cr worldwide

Mirzapur: The movie box office: Mirzapur: The Movie at the box office is generating a lot of enthusiasm. With a notable increase on Sunday, the gangster drama starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu has maintained its impressive run through the first weekend.

With the return of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Tripathi, the Gurmmeet Singh film is now getting closer to the ₹100 crore milestone in India and ₹140 cr globally. The movie was released in theatres on September 4, 2026.

Mirzapur: The movie box office update

The movie made ₹36 crore net on Day 3 in India, according to the trade website Sacnilk. Compared to Saturday's ₹32 crore revenue, it saw a 12.5% increase.

The mobster drama saw 11,344 shows on Sunday, with a 60.6% occupancy rate. The movie made ₹32 crore on Saturday after opening with ₹25.75 crore on Friday. Mirzapur: The movie has made ₹93.75 crore in its first weekend of release, with ₹36 crore pouring in on Sunday.

It is now only a few crores away from joining India's ₹100 crore club. Additionally, the movie has done well in global markets. In just 3 days, the film's global earnings reached ₹132.35 crore after earning ₹7 crore on Day 3.

Mirzapur: The movie box office report

The absence of a traditional Bollywood star is what makes the movie's box office performance especially remarkable. Rather, the successful web series' well-established fan base and the attractiveness of its characters have been key factors in the big-screen adaptation's ability to attract viewers.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Date, time, streaming details, contestants, details inside The popularity of the movie also represents a turning point for the Mirzapur franchise, which has grown to be one of the most well-liked streaming series in India.

About Mirzapur the movie

New actors who have joined the chaos in Mirzapur, such as Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, are introduced in the movie. Ali Fazal, who was part of the original cast that included Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha, and Shweta Tripathi, is seen putting himself in the shoes of Guddu Bhaiya with the goal of creating an empire to control the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

The series is known for its intensity, brutality, and gore. In terms of plot, character interactions, and twists and turns, the movie follows a distinct path.