Mirzapur: The Movie OTT release: Where to watch blockbuster crime thriller?

Mirzapur: The Movie OTT release date: In addition to newcomers like Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, the crime thriller Mirzapur features returning stars like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu. Here's when and where you can watch Mirzapur: The Movie on OTT release if you prefer to watch it at home as you did with the first three seasons.

Mirzapur: The Movie has made over Rs 100 crore at the box office in just three days. India Today reports that the film has made Rs 132 crore on its first weekend of release. The box office is expected to continue to grow in the days ahead.

When and where to watch the Mirzapur movie OTT release?

After its theatrical run, Mirzapur: The Movie will be available for streaming on 'Amazon Prime Video', similar to the three seasons of Mirzapur. However, the OTT release date for Mirzapur: The Movie has not been formally confirmed by the producers or the OTT platform.

ALSO READ: The Family Man Season 4: Where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's new OTT series? Regarding when the Ali Fazal film will be available on the streaming service, an OTT release for a theatrical film typically occurs 6 to 8 weeks after its theatrical debut. Mirzapur: The Movie will therefore be available on APV between October 16 and October 30, 2026.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur is directed by Gurmmeet Singh; Puneet Krishna wrote the film. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar produced the project. Additionally, the movie features several well-known characters from the franchise.

With long-standing rivalries, unresolved disputes, and new challenges emerging, the struggle for dominance will likely intensify. Telugu and Hindi versions of Mirzapur are now available in theatres.

Mirzapur: The Movie cast

Fans' favourite characters, such as Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi), Ali Fazal as Guddu bhaiya, Munna bhaiya aka Divyenndu, and Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen bhaiya, return in the movie after being killed in later seasons.