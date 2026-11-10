Mookuthi Amman 2 box office day 4: Nayanthara's film continues upward trend

Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 is gaining strong momentum at the box office, as it continues to attract viewers even after its initial weekend. This fantasy comedy-drama has maintained its positive trajectory, showing an increase in earnings on Monday.

The Tamil-Telugu movie experienced a notable boost in its box office collection on the fourth day since its debut. Mookuthi Amman 2 premiered globally in theaters on November 6, 2026, coinciding with the festive week of Diwali.

Mookuthi Amman 2 box office update

On the fourth day, Mookuthi Amman 2 generated a net income of ₹5.15 crore in India over 1,733 screenings, showing a 12% increase compared to Sunday’s earnings of ₹4.60 crore.

Consequently, the film's overall net collection in India totals ₹14.08 crore, while the gross figure in India is ₹16.30 crore, based on data from trade tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read: Ranbir's Ramayana box office collection day 5 crosses 660 crore globally Mookuthi Amman 2 opened with ₹1.88 crore net on Day 1, followed by ₹2.45 crore on Day 2. The film saw a strong jump on the weekend, earning ₹4.60 crore, before adding ₹5.15 crore on Monday.

Mookuthi Amman 2 box office occupancy report

The Tamil version maintained its dominance at the box office on the fourth day, accounting for most of the film's domestic collection. It garnered a net of ₹4.95 crore from 1,523 screenings, whereas the Telugu version earned ₹20 lakh from 210 screenings.

On the following Monday, the film recorded an average of ₹29,717 per show, with total audience attendance reaching 66.8%.

The Tamil version maintained its lead on the film's box office results on Day 4, providing the bulk of its domestic revenue. Tamil Nadu stood as the film's most significant market, generating ₹5.35 crore in gross sales on Day 4.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were next, each contributing ₹25 lakh, while Karnataka also added ₹25 lakh. Kerala and the remaining regions of India each contributed ₹5 lakh, bringing the film's total gross in India to ₹5.95 crore for that day.

About Mookuthi Amman 2

Under the direction of Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller featuring Nayanthara as the main character. The plot revolves around a queen who gives her life to defend her child against hostile invaders.

Mookuthi Amman comes back to protect the prince and faces a mysterious woman embodying a fresh and formidable evil. The cast includes Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu, and Duniya Vijay. Gopi Amarnath is in charge of cinematography, and the music is created by Hiphop Tamizha.