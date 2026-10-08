Nana Patekar death: List of awards and films featuring his best dialogues

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died this morning at his home in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest. At about 5:10 am, on Thursday, the 75-year-old actor passed away. The actor was sent to a private hospital after being discovered unconscious at his flat in Dona Paula, close to Panaji.

In his illustrious acting career, Patekar won three National Film Awards and multiple Filmfare and IIFA honours. He has also been among the most versatile actors in the industry. Having worked in the field for a number of decades, he has contributed dialogues and films that have left a lasting impression on viewers.

Some of the top awards received by the veteran actor are listed here.

Nana Pateka's awards and honours

1. Nana Pateka's National awards

· Agni Sakshi (1997) — Winner, National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor

· Krantiveer (1995) — Winner, National Film Award for Best Actor

· Parinda (1990) — Winner, National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

2. Nana Pateka's Filmfare awards

· Krantiveer (1995) — Winner, Best Actor

· Angaar (1993) — Winner, Best Performance by an Actor in a Negative Role

· Parinda (1990) — Winner, Best Supporting Actor

· Apaharan (2006) — Winner, Best Performance by an Actor in a Negative Role.

3. Nana Pateka's nominations

· Khamoshi: The Musical (1997) — Nominee, Best Actor

· Agni Sakshi (1997) — Nominee, Best Actor

· Tirangaa (1994) — Nominee, Best Supporting Actor

· Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1993) — Nominee, Best Supporting Actor

· Prahaar: The Final Attack (1992) — Nominee, Best Story

· Shakthi: The Power (2003) — Nominee, Best Performance by an Actor in a Villainous Role

· Raajneeti (2011) — Nominee, Best Supporting Actor

· Andhaa Yudh (1989) — Nominee, Best Supporting Actor

· Nana Pateka's IIFA awards (International Indian Film Academy)

· Bluffmaster (2006) — Nominee, Best Performance in a Negative Role

· Apaharan (2006) — Winner, Best Performance in a Negative Role

· Ab Tak Chhappan (2005) — Nominee, Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Let’s also take a look at 5 of his films featuring the most iconic dialogues that fans can’t forget and can watch now.

Nana Pateka's best dialogues to watch in films on OTT platforms

1. Krantiveer (1994)

· OTT Platform: Zee 5 and Amazon Prime Video

One of the biggest hits of that era was Krantiveer, which starred Nana Patekar and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. The journey of a young man who is crushed by the death of his parents is the main focus of the film. He lands in a town run by mafias and corrupt politicians with no purpose in life.

This dialogue is definitely memorable of the actor, “Aa gaye meri maut ka tamasha dekhne. Ab mujhe latka denge, zubaan aise bahar ayegi, ankhen bahar ayegi, thodi der latakta rahunga. Fir ye mera bhai mujhe niche utarega, fir aap charcha karte ghar chale jaoge, khana khaoge so jaoge.”

2. Welcome (2007)

· OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

"Control Uday control", “Bhagwan ka diya sab kuch hai, daulat hai, shohrat hai, izzat hai,” are among the iconic dialogues, which still have a separate fan base.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal with Nana Patekar, Welcome is an ideal example of a classic comedy drama. Each and every dialogue of the film has a cult following and is hugely popular with social media memes.

3. Tirangaa (1993)

· OTT Platform: Zee 5 and Amazon Prime Video

This is also one of the unforgettable Nana Patekar’s famous dialogue “Pandra sau ki naukri karne wala, ek din tujhe dedh sau ka kafan pehnayega.”

Nana Patekar starred in the iconic film alongside veteran actor Raaj Kumar. Under the direction of Mehul Kumar, it also starred Harish Kumar, Mamta Kulkarni, and Varsha Usgaonkar.

4. Parinda (1989)

· OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Nana Patekar’s “Dhanda Kishan, dhande mein koi kissi ka bhai nahi hota” dialogue from the film gained immense popularity. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the crime drama also stars Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles.

The plot centres on Mumbai, where Kishen becomes involved in the underground after being influenced by the vicious drug lord, Anna.

5. Ghulam-e-Mustafa (1997)

· OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video