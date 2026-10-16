The OTT lineup for mid-October 2026 brings a mix of international thrillers, documentaries, celebrity chat shows and films across streaming platforms. Whether you are looking for political intrigue, behind-the-scenes revelations or high-stakes action, there is something to add to your watchlist this festive season.

This week's releases cover a wide range of genres, from Koffee with Karan Season 9 on JioHotstar to The Diplomat Season 4 and Tyson on Netflix. The week's lineup of films and TV shows includes DC on SonyLIV, Sacrifice on Lionsgate Play, and Disclosure Day.

5 OTT releases this week to watch

Koffee with Karan Season 9: JioHotstar

Karan Johar returns with the ninth season of his celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan, bringing another round of candid conversations, rapid-fire questions and revelations from the entertainment industry. The season features Salman Khan as the first guest, with Karisma Kapoor also making a guest appearance.

One final round of industry talks, fast-paced segments, and unplanned disclosures are promised for the farewell season. Season 9 of Koffee with Karan is available for viewing on JioHotstar.

The Diplomat season 4: Netflix

As Keri Russell reprises her role as US Ambassador Kate Wyler for a fourth season, the geopolitical board is reset. Kate and her husband Hal, portrayed by Rufus Sewell, must negotiate a new global power dynamic as Allison Janney's Grace Penn firmly occupies the Oval Office as President. Netflix's fourth season of The Diplomat will debut on October 15.

Disclosure Day: JioHotstar

Directed by Steven Spielberg and written by David Koepp, Disclosure Day brings a science-fiction mystery centred on a secret government operation concealing the existence of extraterrestrial life on Earth.

Emily Blunt plays a television meteorologist who becomes entangled in the mystery alongside Josh O’Connor, who portrays a cybersecurity specialist. The film also features Wyatt Russell, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson and Colin Firth. The science-fiction thriller is scheduled to stream on JioHotstar from October 12.

Tyson: Netflix

The life and career of former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson are examined in this four-part documentary. It explores the issues and personal hardships that accompany his celebrity status as it follows his journey from a challenging upbringing in Brooklyn to becoming one of boxing's most well-known characters.

Additional insight into Tyson's ascent and the difficulties he encountered outside the ring can be gained from interviews and testimonies from those close to him. October 13, 2026, is the date of release.

Sacrifice: Lionsgate Play

Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Salma Hayek will star in the upcoming action thriller Sacrifice. The movie unites the 3 actors in a narrative that revolves around tough decisions and high-stakes conflict.

It is one of the international titles to watch this week since it is slated to debut on Lionsgate Play in India on October 16, 2026. October 16, 2026, is the date of release.