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OTT releases this week: 5 new movies and shows hitting streaming platforms

This week's OTT lineup offers something for almost every viewer. From romantic dramas to thrillers and political dramas, fans can look forward to enjoying and catching every genre this weekend

Raktanchal Season 3 OTT release

OTT releases this weekend: Raktanchal Season 3, Maa Inti Bangaaram, Chand Mera Dil, Desire and more steaming on Netflix, JioHotstar

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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Streaming platforms are adding a fresh slate of titles this week, ranging from the finale of Netflix's Heartstopper franchise to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action thriller Maa Inti Bangaaram. 
 
Here's a peek at the OTT releases that will be available for streaming in mid-July, including Hollywood movies, Indian originals, and much-anticipated sequels.

Top 5 OTT releases this week to watch online

Heartstopper Forever – Netflix (July 17, 2026)
 
With Heartstopper Forever, fans finally receive the conclusion they have been waiting for. The movie continues the journey of the beloved young characters of the franchise.
 
The popular coming-of-age romance ends with a full-length movie that follows Nick and Charlie as they strive to maintain their relationship while preparing for the next phase of their lives, rather than another season. 
 

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Raktanchal Season 3 – Amazon MX Player (July 16, 2026) 
Raktanchal Season 3 brings the political crime story to a close. The last season, which is set in early 2000s Lucknow, follows Vijay Singh as he goes back into hiding to make amends with Waseem Khan.
 
The conflict becomes even fiercer when new political figures enter the fray. Mahie Gill, Nikitin Dheer, and Kranti Prakash Jha star in the show. 
Maa Inti Bangaaram – JioHotstar (July 17, 2026)
 
Maa Inti Bangaaram, a Telugu action thriller starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, centres on Swarna, a former assassin who wants a peaceful family life.
 
However, she must fight once more to defend the ones she loves when enemies from her past reappear. Samantha Ruth Prabhu leads the cast.
 
Chand Mera Dil – JioHotstar (July 17, 2026)
 
Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani, is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar as of July 17, 2026. The movie, which was directed by Vivek Soni, debuted in theatres on May 22.
 
It centres on college sweethearts Aarav and Chandni, whose lives change when an unplanned pregnancy results in a hasty marriage. As they navigate responsibilities and uncertainties, the narrative follows their path from youthful love to maturity.
 
The Devil – ZEE5 (July 17, 2026)
 
The Devil, a Kannada political action thriller, debuts online following its theatrical run. The film centres on a compelling political fight full of drama and action.
 
Darshan stars in the film directed by Prakash Veer. It will start streaming on ZEE5 on July 17; however, Telugu will not be available.   
   

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Topics : OTT users OTT platforms OTT space

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:13 PM IST

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