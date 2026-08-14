OTT Releases This Week: You can watch a range of films and TV shows from the comfort of your home throughout the Independence Day weekend. Cocktail 2 is one of the latest Bollywood films in this week's schedule. Additionally, Alan Ritchson makes a comeback as Jack Reacher for yet another thrilling season on Prime Video.

In addition, this week will see the release of new international titles as well as intriguing movies including Aakhri Sawaal and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. You have come to the correct spot if you have been curious about this week's top OTT releases. Take a look at this week's awaited OTT releases.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this Independence Day weekend

Cocktail 2

· Release Date: August 14, 2026

· OTT Platform: Netflix

· Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama

· Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Tiku Talsania, Neelu Kohli

The film is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shahid Kapoor. Shahid portrays Kunal, a well-known chef who is dedicated to a long-term romance with Diya (Rashmika).

The pair avoids talking about marriage while traveling to Sicily, but when they run with Diya's friend Ally (played by Kriti), their vacation takes a dramatic turn.

Aakhri Sawaal

· Release Date: August 14, 2026

· OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

· Genre: Political Drama, Thriller

· Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, Nitu Chandra Srivastava

The main character in Abhijeet Mohan Warang's film Aakhri Sawaal is Namashi Chakraborty's Vicky Hegde. After his thesis is turned down, the young researcher confronts his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni (played by Sanjay Dutt). The dispute quickly turns into a political crisis in the public eye.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

· Release Date: August 14, 2026

· OTT Platform: ZEE5

· Genre: Drama

· Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Prasad Oak, Amruta Namdev Patil

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, directed by Manoj Tapadia, recalls the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks through the perspectives of medical staff who stayed to care for victims during the emergency. Girija Oak and Smita Tambe play important roles in the film, however Kangana Ranaut is the main character.

Reacher Season 4

· Release Date: August 12, 2026

· OTT Platform: Prime Video

· Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

· Cast: Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Corrigan, Marc Blucas, Kathleen Robertson, Christopher Marquette

In the fourth season of the action thriller series on Prime Video, Alan Ritchson reprises his role as Jack Reacher. The new season starts after Reacher meets a frightened woman on a Philadelphia subway.

It is based on Lee Child's book Gone Tomorrow. Reacher season 4 consists of eight episodes, the first three of which were released on August 12. Every week, the remaining episodes are released.

Aroopi

· Release Date: August 14, 2026

· OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

· Genre: Horror, Supernatural, Thriller

· Cast: Neha Chawla, Sakshi Badala, Joy Mathew, Sindhu Varma, Kiran Raj, Adithya Raj