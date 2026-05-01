Friday, May 01, 2026 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / OTT releases this week: New movies and shows to watch online and more

OTT releases this week: New movies and shows to watch online and more

This week's lineup of OTT releases has a lot to offer, ranging from dark criminal dramas and sports thrillers to classic literary adaptations and animation

The Kerala Story 2

OTT releases this weekend

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New ott releases this week: searching for this weekend's top OTT releases? With the release of their blockbuster sequels and eagerly anticipated digital debuts, major platforms kick off May with a bang. The high-stakes sports drama Glory on Netflix and Sapne vs. Everyone Season 2 on Prime Video are the highlights.
 
Animation and classic literary adaptations, as well as brutal criminal dramas and sports thrillers, are all part of the new lineup of OTT releases. This week's lineup has a lot to offer, regardless of your preference for lighter or high-stakes storytelling.

Top OTT releases to watch online

Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2
 
 
·        OTT Release Date: May 1, 2026
 
·        Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read

OTT releases this week on Apr 24, 2026

OTT releases this week: Top shows and films from thriller to romance genres

Matka King OTT release

What's new on OTT this week: Watch Toaster, Matka King, Euphoria and more

Dhurundhar 2 OTT release

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release timeline: When, where to stream the spy thriller

Vadh 2 OTT release

OTT releases this week: Top movies and shows to watch online this weekend

DoT, MTNL, CPSEs, public sector banks, Finance Ministry

DoT may extend SIM-binding deadline for companies till December-endpremium

 
Prashant (Paramvir Singh Cheema) resumes his unwavering pursuit of becoming an actor in Mumbai after the Season 1 cliffhanger. As political power reshapes their conflict, Jimmy's (Ambrish Verma) real estate enterprise faces new challenges.
 
Undekhi: The Final Battle
 
·        OTT Release Date: May 1, 2026
 
·        Where to watch: SonyLIV
 
The Atwal saga's last chapter. Rinku (Surya Sharma) and Papaji (Harsh Chhaya) are ready for their final confrontation. Driven by retaliation and treachery, Rinku sets out to destroy the kingdom he once assisted in creating.
 
Glory
 
·        OTT Release Date: May 1, 2026
 
·        Where to watch: Netflix
 
Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, and Suvinder Vicky appear in this sports-crime drama. A coach and his estranged sons are drawn into a sinister criminal underworld that goes well beyond the ring following the unexplained murder of a well-known boxer.
 
The Kerala Story 2 / Goes Beyond
 
·        OTT Release Date: May 1, 2026
 
·        Where to watch: ZEE5
 
This brutal follow-up centres on three young women—an athlete, an influencer, and a UPSC candidate—whose individual decisions ensnare them in a web of deception, manipulation, and emotional exploitation. 
 
Biker
 
·        OTT Release Date: May 1, 2026
 
·        Where to watch: Netflix
 
This Telugu sports-action drama, starring Sharwanand and Malavika Nair, centres on the life of a professional racer. It combines fast-paced bike scenes with an emotional story about family and ambition.
 
Swapped
 
·        OTT Release Date: May 1, 2026
 
·        Where to watch: Netflix
 
Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple provide the voices for this endearing animated buddy comedy. A magical enchantment transforms a rivalry into a journey of friendship by forcing a bird and a woodland creature into each other's bodies. 
 
Aadu 3
 
·        OTT Release Date: May 1, 2026
 
·        Where to watch: ZEE5
 
In this Malayalam fantasy comedy, Jayasurya plays the renowned Shaji Pappan once again. This film, which was directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, combines magical aspects with the franchise's signature quirky humour and vibrant characters.
 

More From This Section

Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji creates history with record Marathi opening

Michael

Box office update 2026: Bhooth Bangla, Michael, and more. Who is heading?

Yash's Toxic

Yash's Toxic postponed again, won't release on June 4; new date out soon

Michael

Michael box office day 1: Jackson biopic tops Oppenheimer, eyes $80M debut

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection

Bhoot Bangla box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film crosses 100 cr

Topics : OTT platforms OTT users OTT space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price HikeRR vs DC LIVE ScoreRaja Shivaji Box Office CollectionDividend StocksWest Bengal Exit Poll 20026OTT Releases This WeekVedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayIs Microwave cause Cancer? IPL 2026 Points Table