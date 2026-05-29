Courtroom chaos, family weddings, superhero mysteries, crime thrillers, and even a deep dive into the life of a tennis legend headline this weekend's OTT releases. This week, streaming platforms are brimming with new content, ranging from dark tales set in Tamil Nadu villages to black-and-white superhero action in historic New York.

The newest releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and ZEE5 promise drama, nostalgia, action, and lots of entertainment, whether you are looking for something fresh after work or are planning a weekend binge. It is anticipated that these releases would flood streaming platforms with new content that will captivate all types of viewers.

Best 5 OTT releases to watch this weekend online

Cousins & Kalyanams- JioHotstar (Malayalam, May 29)

Cousins & Kalyanams is a simple family entertainer to watch this weekend if you are not into intense thrillers. Six cousins grow up together in a vibrant Keralan home over the course of two decades in this Malayalam romantic comedy drama.

The narrative is told through seven weddings, each of which has its own romance, embarrassing family drama, rivalries, and emotional moments. The show captures how families evolve over time without losing their roots while fusing humor and nostalgia.

Leader- Prime Video (Tamil, May 29)

Leader takes viewers into a dangerous confrontation between the police and the underworld. The protagonist of the story is an average man who, while attempting to protect himself and his loved ones, finds himself unexpectedly caught in the middle of the war.

As tensions escalate, survival becomes his biggest challenge. Legend Saravanan and Shaam play the main parts in this action drama, which RS Durai Senthilkumar directed.

Rafa- Netflix (May 29)

Rafa, a four-part documentary series about tennis legend Rafael Nadal, is available for streaming for sports lovers. The final chapter of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's illustrious career is examined in the documentary, which also provides viewers with a closer look at his personal and professional challenges off the court.

The series, helmed by Oscar-nominated director Zach Heinzerling, promises poignant moments, behind-the-scenes video, and analysis of Rafael Nadal's amazing career in international tennis.

Jolly LLB 3- JioHotstar (May 29)

In Jolly LLB 3, the courtroom comedy series makes a comeback with even more legal chaos. This time, the "Jollys," Jagdish Tyagi (played by Arshad Warsi) and Jagdishwar Mishra (played by Akshay Kumar), square off in court.

The narrative centers on a widow who seeks justice after her family loses land due to fraud, and it was inspired by the 2011 Bhatta-Parsaul land protests. As the two attorneys struggle from opposing sides, the ensuing conflict is full of humor, incisive arguments, and moral quandaries.

Spider-Noir- Prime Video (May 27)

Spider-Noir is one of this week's most peculiar releases. The series, which stars Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, centers on a weary private detective drawn back into his former life as a superhero in 1930s New York.

The show blends mystery, crime drama, and comic book action with a chic noir aesthetic. Viewers can stream the show in both color and black-and-white formats, which enhances its vintage detective vibe.