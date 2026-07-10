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Home / Entertainment / OTT releases this week: Peddi OTT to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do & more to watch

OTT releases this week: Peddi OTT to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do & more to watch

OTT releases this week have an offering for every kind of viewer. From Indian to global, there's a mix of dramas, thrillers, crime stories, comedies, family entertainers and more

Peddi OTT release

Peddi OTT release

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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Finally, the weekend is approaching, and with it, a new series of films and web series are here to occupy your watchlist. From sports dramas and courtroom thrillers to criminal mysteries, family tales, and dark comedies, this week's OTT platforms offer something for everyone.
 
Here are some of the biggest releases that will be available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Video, Apple TV+, SonyLIV, and ZEE5 if you are wondering what to stream first.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch online

Peddi
 
·        Release Date: July 9, 2026
 
·        Platform: Netflix

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Peddi, a historical sports drama set in rural India, stars Ram Charan. The movie centres on a daily wage worker who, in spite of all obstacles, leads his town on an inspirational journey after discovering his love for cricket.
 
 
One of Netflix India's major releases this week, Peddi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, blends sports, emotion, and social topics.
 
Ikka
 
·        Release Date: July 10, 2026
 
·        Platform: Netflix
 
Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite for Ikka, a high-stakes courtroom thriller and their first collaboration for a streaming platform.
 
The narrative centres on a well-known lawyer who must defend a man he once assisted in convicting, challenging all of his preconceived notions about justice and the truth. 
 
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
 
·        Release Date: July 11, 2026
 
·        Platform: JioHotstar
 
With Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, comedy takes centre stage and offers a new perspective on family life and relationships.
 
The movie, which is full of amusing miscommunications, surprising circumstances, and light-hearted moments, is intended for those seeking a fun weekend viewing experience.
 
Parimala & Co.
 
·        Release Date: July 10, 2026
 
·        Platform: ZEE5
 
Parimala & Co., a Tamil black comedy, centres on an eccentric family whose peaceful life is turned upside down by an unexpected crime. The film presents a fresh take on the crime-comedy genre, full of humour, tension, but twists.
 
The Westies
 
·        Release Date: July 12, 2026
 
·        Platform: Prime Video
 
A film directed by Alan Taylor and Chris Grismer and set in Hell's Kitchen, New York, in the early 1980s, tells the emergence of an Irish-American gang.
 
It battles the city's influential Italian mafia for influence and survival. J.K. Simmons, Titus Welliver, Tom Brittney, Sarah Bolger, and Allen Leech are among the actors in the criminal drama. 

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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