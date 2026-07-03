OTT releases this week: Pritam and Pedro, Silo 3, Enola Holmes 3 and more

Friday is here, and so is a fresh slate of OTT releases for your weekend binge. This week, streaming services have a lot to offer, whether you are searching for an engrossing science fiction series, a hilarious comedy thriller, a poignant family drama, or a terrifying horror story.

Popular franchises are returning with fresh seasons, while some unique films and programs are making their digital premiere. Here's a look at the major releases arriving across Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, Apple TV+, SonyLIV and ZEE5.

Top 5 OTT releases this week

Pritam and Pedro

· Release Date: July 3, 2026

· OTT Platform: JioHotstar

· Genre: Crime, Comedy, Thriller

· Cast: Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Vikrant Massey, Mona Singh, Boman Irani

Rajkumar Hirani has entered the streaming space with Pritam and Pedro, his maiden web series. The show centres on Pedro, an old-fashioned police inspector from Goa who is portrayed by Arshad Warsi. Despite having very little knowledge of technology, he is moved to the cybercrime section.

There, he teams up with Pritam, a cunning young hacker portrayed by Vir Hirani in his feature debut. When a chief minister's son is kidnapped digitally, the two soon encounter numerous difficulties.

Muthassi

· Release Date: July 3, 2026

· OTT Platform: ZEE5

· Genre: Horror, Supernatural, Mystery

· Cast: KPAC Leela, Amith Chakalakkal, Akhila Bhargavan, Orhan Hyder, Rajesh Sharma

ALSO READ: Alpha box office report Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film posts decent start The Malayalam horror series Muthassi takes place in a village close to the border between Kerala and Karnataka. The show follows Rajan and his family as they move back to their ancestral home.

During his stay, he finds out that this ancestral home is cursed by an old demon. The series, which is created by Single Take Creations and directed by Nandulal MS, focuses on local mythology and Tulu folk horror.

Mollywood Times

· Release Date: July 3, 2026

· OTT Platform: JioHotstar

· Genre: Dark Comedy, Drama

· Cast: Naslen, Sharafudheen, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sangeeth Prathap, Prasanth Alexander, Jagadish, Gopika Ramesh, Basil Joseph (special appearance)

Mollywood Times follows Vineeth Madhavan, a young man from Kuttikkanam who aspires to be the best horror filmmaker in Malayalam cinema. Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi versions of the movie will be accessible.

Silo Season 3

· Release Date: July 3, 2026

· OTT Platform: Apple TV+

· Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama

· Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Jessica Henwick, Ashley Zukerman, Colin Hanks

The third season of Silo is back on Apple TV+. In the most recent series, Rebecca Ferguson's character Juliette Nicholas discovers more profound revelations about humanity's underground existence, while another timeline explains the origins of the silos. One new episode drops every Friday till September 4, 2026.

Enola Holmes 3

· Release Date: July 1, 2026

· OTT Platform: Netflix

· Genre: Mystery, Adventure

· Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster

In the third Enola Holmes movie, the young detective moves from London to Malta, where she is getting ready to wed Lord Tewkesbury. When his brother Sherlock Holmes disappears, the plan collapses. On July 1, all episodes will be released at the same time for a complete binge.