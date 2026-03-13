OTT releases this week: The Taj Story, Aspirants Season 3 and much more

OTT platforms are bringing a fresh line-up of films and web series for viewers this week, offering a mix of drama, romance, animation and thrillers. From the much-anticipated Aspirants Season 3 to courtroom drama The Taj Story, the latest digital releases promise something for every kind of viewer.

Streaming services such as Prime Video , Lionsgate Play, Zee5 and JioHotstar are rolling out a range of titles that include romantic comedies, intense dramas and animated adventures. Here are some of the notable OTT releases to watch this week.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch online this week

Aspirants Season 3

· Release Date: March 13, 2026

· OTT Platform: Prime Video

· Genre: Drama

· Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Abhilash Thapliyal, Jatin Goswami

Aspirants Season 3, presented by the TVF, is returning to the big screen, but the stakes are bigger than before. The series' theme will revolve around the last rivalry between Abhilash and Sandeep Bhaiya. The change will provide viewers with high-voltage drama, ranging from exam preparation to administrative difficulties. The story will keep fusing timelines from the past and present.

The Taj Story

· Release Date: March 13, 2026

· OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

· Genre: Courtroom Drama

· Cast: Paresh Rawal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zakir Hussain, Namit Das

One of the most contentious films is The Taj Story, which was written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel. It centres on a longstanding guide who loses his job after a video of him stating that the Taj Mahal was once a Hindu temple goes viral and destabilises the city.

He then files a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to support his claims and provide said evidence in order to establish his theory and innocence. Themes of identity, history, and national heritage are all explored in the movie.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

· Release Date: March 13, 2026

· OTT Platform: Zee 5

· Genre: Comedy, Romance

· Cast: Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Edin Rose

The Telugu romantic comedy drama BMW-Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, starring Ravi Teja, centres on a struggling businessman whose travels to Spain for work completely upends his life. He has an affair with a winery owner while he is married, which quickly destabilises his life.

What starts casually quickly becomes intimate. After that, the movie explores themes of mistrust and conflict, interspersing tragic scenes with comedy and humorous ones.

Zootopia 2

· Release Date: March 13, 2026

· OTT Platform: JioHotstar

· Genre: Animation, Adventure

· Cast: Shakira, Macaulay Culkin, Patrick Warburton, Robert Irwin

Zootopia 2 begins exactly where Part 1 left off, with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde continuing their journey as they look into a smuggling organization and uncover truths that have led to the extermination of the reptile population.

The Lynxley family may have stolen the patent for the city's climate-controlling weather walls, which is one of the conspiracy ideas explored in the movie. The scenes are full of action and highly entertaining.

Pookie

· Release Date: March 13, 2026

· OTT Platform: Zee 5

· Genre: Romance

· Cast: Ajay Dhishan, RK Dhanusha