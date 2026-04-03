OTT releases this week: Top movies and shows to watch online this weekend

Still undecided about your weekend watchlist? Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. We have compiled a list of top new films and TV series that will be available on OTT services like JioHotstar, Netflix, ZEE5, and more every week.

This week's releases have something to offer everyone, whether you are in the mood for a deep rural drama, an intense thriller, or a light comedy. Here’s a quick guide to what’s dropping on your favourite platforms.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week online

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 – Streaming on Netflix from April 3

Ravi Kishan is back as the clever VD Tyagi in the beloved courtroom comedy. Nidhi Bisht and Naila Grewal are back with him, and newcomers like Dinesh Lal Yadav and Kusha Kapila bring new vitality. More oddball cases and hilarious courtroom drama are in store.

The first season, which debuted in 2024, immediately gained popularity thanks to its endearing characters and humorous portrayal of court proceedings.

Sitaare Zameen Par – Streaming on SonyLIV from April 3

This poignant movie, which stars Aamir Khan, is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. The film promises to be an emotional viewing as it focuses on human relationships, progress, and second chances.

Vadh 2 – Streaming on Netflix from April 3

This crime thriller, which stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, carries on the gripping story of its predecessor. It examines morality, justice, and survival against the backdrop of a jail. The film, which debuted in theaters on February 6, 2026, is a spiritual follow-up to the 2022 film Vadh.

Mrithyunjay – Streaming on Netflix from April 3

This Telugu criminal thriller, starring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John, centers on a journalist who discovers a risky pattern behind unexplained deaths. Curiosity quickly develops into a high-stakes inquiry.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos – Streaming on Netflix from April 1

The humorous spy comedy, which was co-directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, also stars Vir Das. Both viewers and critics had conflicting opinions about the movie. In addition to Vir, Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, and Sharib Hashmi are also featured in the film. Aamir Khan and Imran Khan both make amusing cameos in the movie.