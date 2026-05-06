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Raja Shivaji box office day 5: Riteish Deshmukh film passes major milestone

Raja Shivaji has shown a strong hold over the weekdays as it manages to stay steady. The Riteish Deshmukh film may just dethrone Sairat to become the top Marathi grosser soon, since May 1

Raja Shivaji box office collection update

Raja Shivaji box office collection update

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 1:38 PM IST

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Raja Shivaji box office: Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh, continued to maintain a firm grip at the box office on its first weekday stretch after opening to record-breaking numbers on May 1.
 
The historical drama, which created history by registering the biggest opening ever for a Marathi film, has remained stable despite receiving mixed reactions from critics and audiences. Strong occupancy in Maharashtra and sustained footfalls in the Marathi belt have helped the film post steady weekday collections.

Raja Shivaji box office collection update report

According to Sacnilk's recent update, Raja Shivaji was able to maintain its momentum and keep steady at the box office on Tuesday. On Tuesday, it brought in ₹4.90 crore.
 
 
Compared to Monday's haul of ₹5.60 crore, this is a minor dip. On its first day of release, the movie brought in ₹11.35 crore. The movie gained some traction over the weekend, earning ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹12 crore on Sunday.
 
As a result, the total gross and net collections to date are ₹52.68 crore and ₹44.40 crore, respectively, for the movie. Hindi and Marathi versions of Raja Shivaji are now available in theatres. The Hindi and Marathi versions of the movie brought in ₹1.55 and ₹3.35 crore, respectively.

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Trade analysts believe the film could soon surpass Sairat to emerge as the highest-grossing Marathi film in Indian box office history if it maintains similar momentum through the second weekend. 

About Raja Shivaji

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles.
 
The film also marks the acting debut of Rahyl Deshmukh, son of Riteish and Genelia. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, the movie features Riteish as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Genelia as Saibai. Audiences have also responded positively to Salman Khan’s special cameo appearance in the film. 

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

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