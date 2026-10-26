Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has scripted history at the box office. After generating over ₹700 crore worldwide in its first 11 days, the Rajinikanth-starrer surpassed the lifetime collections of 2.0 to become the highest-grossing Tamil film globally.

Trade tracker Sacnilk reports that the action drama achieved the milestone on Sunday, October 25. Jailer 2, which was released on October 15, has grossed ₹466.85 crore in India. Taxes are included in gross data but not in net collection.

Jailer 2 box office collection update

With a global gross of ₹710.35 crore, the action drama reached the milestone on Sunday. According to Sacnilk, 2.0 had grossed ₹691 crore during its theatrical run.

On Sunday, Jailer 2 made ₹25.70 crore at the domestic box office, bringing its overall gross in India to ₹466.85 crore.

Jailer 2 box office occupancy

The Telugu version earned ₹4.50 crore from 1,860 shows on Sunday, while the Tamil version made ₹17.35 crore from 5,683 shows. The Kannada version brought in ₹0.70 crore from 216 shows, while the Hindi version brought in ₹3.15 crore from 4,195 shows. Additionally, Jailer 2 has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2026.

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: New shows on Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar and more During its first weekend of release, the film broke multiple box office records and became the fastest Tamil film to reach the ₹300 crore and ₹400 crore milestones globally.

Jailer 2 is the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time

Jailer 2 broke 2.0's eight-year-old record of ₹691 crore worldwide gross on Sunday, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film ever. On Thursday, the Rajinikanth movie surpassed both Vijay's Leo (₹605 crore) and its own first half (₹604 crore).

On Sunday, Jailer 2 became the first Kollywood movie to reach the ₹700-crore milestone. It is the 18th Indian film overall and the 7th South film to do so.

All about Jailer 2

Jailer 2, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth and a huge ensemble cast. Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, S. J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jatin Sarna, Namo Narayana, Hakkim Shahjahan, and Kottayam Nazeer are among the actors in the film.