Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story to release on Aug 7, 2026

Producer Dinesh Vijan has announced the official release date for the highly anticipated biographical drama, Prahaar-The Ujjwal Nikam Story. The movie, which stars Rajkummar Rao in the title role, is scheduled to release in theatres on August 7, 2026.

Fans are excited by the news, especially since Dinesh Vijan and Rajkummar Rao are working together again. Under the Maddock Films label, producer Dinesh Vijan is preparing to release two blockbuster films in August, including Cocktail 2.

Rajkummar Rao on his upcoming Prahaar-The Ujjwal Nikam Story

Earlier this year, Rao revealed that he underwent a significant physical transformation to portray Nikam on screen. Sharing details on Instagram after wrapping up the shoot, the actor said he prefers altering his appearance through physical effort rather than relying on prosthetics.

“My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically, which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through my hard work which I’ve achieved in Nikam, be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age) or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against but everyone told me to not go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH."

He further added, “For Nikam, I had to gain around 9-10 kgs, and I was eating 2 pizzas and a lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani, and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully, when you see the film, which will be released soon, you will be able to see all that hard work in the film."

Trade Analyst on Prahaar-The Ujjwal Nikam Story

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh announced the film and mentioned, “DINESH VIJAN – RAJKUMMAR RAO TEAM UP ONCE AGAIN: ‘PRAHAAR – THE UJJWAL NIKAM STORY’ RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED… Producer Dinesh Vijan has announced the release date of the much-awaited #Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story: 7 Aug 2026".

"Inspired by events that shook the nation, the film promises a gripping and hard-hitting narrative. Directed by Avinash Arun, the film stars #RajkummarRao, #WamiqaGabbi, #SikanderKher, and #JaideepAhlawat in pivotal roles", he added.

About Prahaar-The Ujjwal Nikam Story

Ujjwal Nikam is one of India's best-known public prosecutors and has represented the state in several high-profile criminal cases over the years. His courtroom career and involvement in landmark cases form the basis of the film's narrative.

With a cast led by Rajkummar Rao and a story inspired by real-life legal battles, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story is expected to be one of the notable Hindi releases of 2026.