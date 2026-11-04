Ramayana advance booking: Nitesh Tiwari film nears ₹100 crore in India

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is nearing the ₹100-crore mark in advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release on November 5, with Hindi markets driving the bulk of pre-sales.

Trade tracker Sacnilk reports that the Nitesh Tiwari movie, which stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, has made ₹96.56 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats.

The collection is ₹77.31 crore without blocked seats. On November 5, 2026, Ramayana: Part 1 will be released.

All about Ramayana Advance Booking (Sacnilk report)

· Day 1- Ramayana earned ₹39.35 crore from 10.11 lakh tickets across 23,671 shows. Without reserved seats, the figure stands at ₹33.34 crore for 8.52 lakh tickets.

· Day 2- Bookings earned ₹18.53 crore for 4.85 lakh tickets from 18,416 shows. The gross without blocked seats is ₹14.52 crore for 3.81 lakh tickets.

· Day 3- Advance sales earned ₹19.68 crore from 4.98 lakh tickets across 17,765 shows. Without blocked seats, the collection is ₹15.54 crore from 3.92 lakh tickets.

· Day 4- Advance Bookings on the fourth day reached ₹13.23 crore from 3.81 lakh tickets across 15,706 shows. The figure without blocked seats stands at ₹9.75 crore from 2.89 lakh tickets.

ALSO READ: Ramayana OTT release date: When and where to watch Ranbir Kapoor's film · Day 5- The film collected ₹5.78 crore from 1.90 lakh tickets across 7,473 shows. Without blocked seats, the collection stands at ₹4.16 crore from 1.43 lakh tickets.

Ramayana Advance Booking Occupancy

With ₹13.33 crore in advance reservations, the National Capital Region (NCR) leads the pack, followed by Bengaluru with ₹9.96 crore and Mumbai with ₹11.90 crore.

Pune has recorded ₹4.06 crore, while Hyderabad has recorded ₹5.83 crore. With ₹78.88 crore, or around 82% of the total, Hindi leads the advance sales.

Kannada recorded ₹7.27 crore, while Telugu recorded ₹8.09 crore. Malayalam has contributed ₹49.23 lakh, while Tamil bookings total ₹1.84 crore. 20.57 lakh of the 25.65 lakh tickets that have been sold do not contain block seats.

Ramayana Part 1