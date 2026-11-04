Ramayana advance booking: Nitesh Tiwari film nears ₹100 crore in India
Ramayana: Part 1 recorded ₹96.56 crore in 5-day advance bookings across India. The strong pre-sales are now approaching the ₹100 cr club. Ramayana: Part 1 is set to release on Nov 5, 2026
Princess Sonika New Delhi
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Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is nearing the ₹100-crore mark in advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release on November 5, with Hindi markets driving the bulk of pre-sales.
Trade tracker Sacnilk reports that the Nitesh Tiwari movie, which stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, has made ₹96.56 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats.
The collection is ₹77.31 crore without blocked seats. On November 5, 2026, Ramayana: Part 1 will be released.
All about Ramayana Advance Booking (Sacnilk report)
· Day 1- Ramayana earned ₹39.35 crore from 10.11 lakh tickets across 23,671 shows. Without reserved seats, the figure stands at ₹33.34 crore for 8.52 lakh tickets.
· Day 2- Bookings earned ₹18.53 crore for 4.85 lakh tickets from 18,416 shows. The gross without blocked seats is ₹14.52 crore for 3.81 lakh tickets.
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· Day 3- Advance sales earned ₹19.68 crore from 4.98 lakh tickets across 17,765 shows. Without blocked seats, the collection is ₹15.54 crore from 3.92 lakh tickets.
· Day 4- Advance Bookings on the fourth day reached ₹13.23 crore from 3.81 lakh tickets across 15,706 shows. The figure without blocked seats stands at ₹9.75 crore from 2.89 lakh tickets.
· Day 5- The film collected ₹5.78 crore from 1.90 lakh tickets across 7,473 shows. Without blocked seats, the collection stands at ₹4.16 crore from 1.43 lakh tickets.
Ramayana Advance Booking Occupancy
With ₹13.33 crore in advance reservations, the National Capital Region (NCR) leads the pack, followed by Bengaluru with ₹9.96 crore and Mumbai with ₹11.90 crore.
Pune has recorded ₹4.06 crore, while Hyderabad has recorded ₹5.83 crore. With ₹78.88 crore, or around 82% of the total, Hindi leads the advance sales.
Kannada recorded ₹7.27 crore, while Telugu recorded ₹8.09 crore. Malayalam has contributed ₹49.23 lakh, while Tamil bookings total ₹1.84 crore. 20.57 lakh of the 25.65 lakh tickets that have been sold do not contain block seats.
Ramayana Part 1
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Yash, Kajal Aggarwal and Arun Govil.
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Topics : Ramayana Bollywood Indian film industry
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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 11:20 AM IST