Ramayana advance booking: Over 11 lakh tickets sold, pre-sales near 50 cr

Ramayana, the much anticipated film starring Ranbir Kapoor , Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey, is on its way to a huge box office debut, with advance bookings showing a robust interest in both Indian and international markets.

The epic, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has now made Rs 46.63 crore in advance bookings on all days, including block tickets in India.

Prior to its theatrical debut, the movie has sold over 11.17 lakh tickets across 35,855 shows, demonstrating significant demand. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 5, 2026.

Which city is leading in the Ramayana advance booking?

With ₹6.78 crore in advance bookings, including reserved tickets, the National Capital Region (NCR) has become the largest city market for Ramayana: Part 1. Bengaluru has given ₹5.79 crore, and Mumbai comes in second with ₹6.08 crore. Hyderabad recorded ₹2.81 crore, Pune ₹2.17 crore, and Kolkata ₹1.68 crore.

Maharashtra leads the state advance booking chart with ₹9.42 crore, followed by Delhi at ₹6.78 crore and Karnataka at ₹7.15 crore. Telangana has contributed ₹2.93 crore, and Gujarat ₹3.61 crore. 85 percent of the movie's total India advance gross comes from the top 10 states.

Ramayana advance booking occupancy

With ₹38.70 crore, or 84% of the total gross, over all dates of sale, the Hindi version continues to dominate the domestic pre-sales. Telugu bookings have reached ₹2.35 crore, while Kannada bookings have touched ₹4.41 crore. Malayalam bookings are at ₹8.01 lakh, while Tamil advance bookings are at ₹41.66 lakh.

Premium formats in the movie, Ramayana part 1

Pre-sales of the movie have also been greatly aided by premium formats. Hindi 2D screenings brought in ₹8.75 crore, whereas Hindi 3D shows brought in ₹21.57 crore, including reserved bookings. Bookings for Hindi IMAX 3D total ₹6.34 crore.

Just 2 per cent of the available shows in premium formats, such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, ICE, and EPIQ, have brought in a total of ₹8.83 crore. 47% of the movie's total advance booking collection overall sales dates comes from Hindi 3D alone.

All about Ramayana Part 1

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash plays Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman in Ramayana: Part One. Important roles are also played by Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, and Shobana. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the legendary epic is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman wrote the music for the film, while Shridhar Raghavan and Tiwari wrote the screenplay.