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Home / Entertainment / Ramayana box office collection crosses Rs 1,000 crore worldwide in 8 days

Ramayana box office collection crosses Rs 1,000 crore worldwide in 8 days

Ramayana Day 9: Nitesh Tiwar's Ramayana part 1 has crossed Rs 1,000 cr worldwide gross on its theatrical day 8. The film features actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash in lead roles

Ramayana

Ramayana box office collection updates

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office within eight days of its theatrical release. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 1,033.55 crore, according to industry estimates.
 
The milestone makes Ramayana the third-fastest Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000-crore worldwide club, after Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which achieved the feat in seven days each.
 
The film's domestic gross stands at Rs 675.05 crore, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 358.50 crore. Its India net collection reached Rs 564.60 crore by the end of its eighth day, November 12.
 

Ramayana daily box office collection update

Day 1- ₹64.85 Cr
 
Day 2- ₹48.05 Cr

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Day 3- ₹69.80 Cr
 
Day 4- ₹56.15 Cr
 
Day 5- ₹107.50 Cr
 
Day 6- ₹94.10 Cr
 
Day 7- ₹70.65 Cr
 
Day 8- ₹53.50 Cr
 
Day 9- ₹12.79 Cr (ongoing)
 
Total (Domestic) – ₹577.39 Cr. 

Ramayana box office occupancy report

According to the film industry website Sacnilk, the Hindi edition of the movie earned ₹437 crore while the Kannada edition brought in ₹48.95 crore. 
 
The Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam adaptations of the grand film have collected ₹38.05 crore, ₹22.15 crore, and ₹18.45 crore, respectively, to date. Additionally, Ramayana earned another ₹358.50 crore, bringing its overall global collection to ₹1,033.55 crore. 

All about Ramayana part 1

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend showcases Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Yash as Ravana. The movie is jointly produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. 
 
A sequel to this film is set to be released during Diwali 2028, which will include Sunny Deol in the role of Lord Hanuman. Deol's character made an appearance in the post-credits sequence of the initial installment.

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Topics : Ramayana Indian Box Office Bollywood

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 5:21 PM IST