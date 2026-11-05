Ramayana Box Office Report Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Film Earns ₹33 Cr

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was released in theatres worldwide on Thursday, November 5, ahead of the Diwali weekend. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.

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The first instalment of the two-part film has reportedly been made on a budget of ₹1,600 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian productions.

The film's advance bookings indicated demand ahead of its release. Here is a look at its box office performance on Day 1.

Ramayana box office update

In several regions of India, Ramayana is being shown housefull on Thursday mornings. The movie is still on track for a record-breaking opening, even though advance bookings did not match the huge levels that Dhurandhar 2 had earlier this year. Ramayana made ₹32.81 crore net in India by 4 pm on the day of its release.

This is mostly due to the Hindi version's strong performance. The Kannada version has barely contributed ₹3.91 crore so far, despite Yash's role as Ravana. Malayalam and Tamil are merely filling the ranks, while Telugu has done well among the other translations.

Ramayana box office collections report

As of right now, India's gross and net collections total ₹38.72 Cr and ₹32.81 Cr, respectively; the country's final collections have not yet been disclosed. The final count is made at night; the Day 1 total for Ramayana is a running estimate based on 15,435 shows that have been tracked so far.

Hindi (Day 1) ₹24.17 Cr from 12,845 shows,

Kannada (Day 1) ₹3.91 Cr from 783 shows,

Telugu (Day 1) ₹2.98 Cr from 986 shows,

Tamil (Day 1) ₹1.11 Cr from 506 shows and

Malayalam (Day 1) ₹64 L from 315 shows.