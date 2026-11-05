Ramayana Box Office Report Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Film Earns ₹33 Cr
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's much-awaited mythological epic has arrived in theatres today on Nov 5. Advance bookings indicated a strong start, and now has taken off at the box office on its opening day
Princess Sonika New Delhi
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Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was released in theatres worldwide on Thursday, November 5, ahead of the Diwali weekend. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.
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The first instalment of the two-part film has reportedly been made on a budget of ₹1,600 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian productions.
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The film's advance bookings indicated demand ahead of its release. Here is a look at its box office performance on Day 1.
Ramayana box office update
In several regions of India, Ramayana is being shown housefull on Thursday mornings. The movie is still on track for a record-breaking opening, even though advance bookings did not match the huge levels that Dhurandhar 2 had earlier this year. Ramayana made ₹32.81 crore net in India by 4 pm on the day of its release.
This is mostly due to the Hindi version's strong performance. The Kannada version has barely contributed ₹3.91 crore so far, despite Yash's role as Ravana. Malayalam and Tamil are merely filling the ranks, while Telugu has done well among the other translations.
Ramayana box office collections report
As of right now, India's gross and net collections total ₹38.72 Cr and ₹32.81 Cr, respectively; the country's final collections have not yet been disclosed. The final count is made at night; the Day 1 total for Ramayana is a running estimate based on 15,435 shows that have been tracked so far.
Hindi (Day 1) ₹24.17 Cr from 12,845 shows,
Kannada (Day 1) ₹3.91 Cr from 783 shows,
Telugu (Day 1) ₹2.98 Cr from 986 shows,
Tamil (Day 1) ₹1.11 Cr from 506 shows and
Malayalam (Day 1) ₹64 L from 315 shows.
All about Ramayana
Ramayana is a two-part movie that is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Yash plays Ravana, Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama. The second half is scheduled for Diwali 2028, while the first was released globally on November 5, 2026.
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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 5:31 PM IST