Ramayana box office collection day 11 crosses Rs 1,300 cr mark worldwide

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film Ramayana collected Rs 185 crore in India over its second weekend, getting nearer to the Rs 1,400-crore threshold worldwide. The Hindi version continues to dominate its domestic market, while international markets have additionally contributed to the film's success.

Adapted from Valmiki's ancient tale, the movie depicts Lord Rama and his conflict with the rakshasa king Ravana after the kidnapping of Sita. Its initial segment has achieved extensive theatrical distribution throughout India, and a sequel is planned for release during Diwali 2028.

Ramayana domestic box office update

Ramayana collected ₹75 crore net in India on Day 11, taking its domestic net earnings to ₹760.60 crore. The figure marked a 2.9 per cent increase from the ₹72.90 crore earned on Day 10. The film collected ₹564.60 crore net in India during its first eight days.

It added ₹196 crore over the first three days of its second week, bringing its 11-day domestic nett gross to ₹760.60 crore. Its Indian domestic box office collection is now approaching the ₹1,000-crore mark.

Ramayana worldwide box office report

International markets represent 34.3 percent of the film's total global revenue. In India, it was shown at 2,60,567 screenings during that timeframe. After being in theatres for 11 days, the film's global earnings have reached ₹1,384.50 crore.

This total comprises ₹909 crore from India and ₹475.50 crore generated from the worldwide box office market.

Ramayana box office occupancy

Hindi: Rs 582.25 crore

Kannada: Rs 63.10 crore

Telugu: Rs 49.40 crore

Tamil: Rs 34.40 crore

Malayalam: Rs 31.45 crore.

Ramayana becomes third-fastest Indian film to reach the 1000 cr club

Ramayana has made its way onto the prestigious list of Indian movies that grossed Rs 1,000 crore at the box office.

Included in this list are titles such as Dangal (2016), Dhurandhar 2 (2026), Baahubali 2 (2017), Pushpa 2 (2024), Dhurandhar (2025), RRR (2022), KGF Chapter 2, Jawan (2023), Pathaan (2023), and Kalki 2898 AD (2024). In terms of achieving this milestone, Ramayana has done so in just 8 days, while Baahubali 2 required around 10 to 11 days.

This recent success also observes Ramayana part 1 as the first film of Ranbir Kapoor to enter this elite club, having already exceeded the total global box office of Animal. Nevertheless, Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2 managed to reach Rs 1,000 crore worldwide within a week of their release.

About Ramayana part 1

ALSO READ: Ramayana OTT release date: When and where to watch Ranbir Kapoor's film Ramayana part 1 boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others. The film has been produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The first part was released globally on 5 November 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2028.