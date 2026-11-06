Ramayana box office collection day 2 sees drop, but nears 100 cr in India

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 opened with an India net collection of ₹64.85 crore across 25,200 shows.

On its first day, the movie sold an estimated 25.26 lakh tickets. With 11,909 shows as of Day 2, Ramayana has made a net of Rs. 14.99 crore today.

However, after just 2 days, the movie's gross in India reached Rs. 95.19 crore. On Thursday, November 5, the movie, which starred Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ranbir Kapoor, was released in theaters.

Ramayana box office update

Ramayana started with houseful shows on day 1, netting ₹64.85 crore net in India on its opening day. Even though the number was modest considering the size of the movie, it was still the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history.

Ramayana started today, Friday, in the early shows at a slower pace. The movie made ₹16.88 crore net in India by 3 PM on day 2, bringing its total collection for the two days to over ₹81 crore.

Also Read: Ramayana Box Office Report Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Film Earns ₹33 Cr By the end of the day, the movie should strive to surpass ₹100 crore and hope for a successful weekend to recover and pick up steam.

Ramayana Box Office Occupancy

The Hindi version on Day 2 collected Rs 11.25 crore from 10,129 shows, followed by the Kannada version making Rs 1.52 crore from 483 shows.

According to Sacnilk tracking data, the Telugu version made Rs 1.32 crore from 769 shows, the Tamil version made Rs 54 lakh from 310 shows, and the Malayalam version made Rs 36 lakh from 218 shows.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: New movies and shows to watch this Diwali weekend This raises India's net collection to Rs 79.84 crore so far; the country's total collections have not yet been disclosed.

All about Ramayana

Under the production by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is scheduled as a 2-part film.

Yash plays Ravana, Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama. The second half is scheduled for Diwali 2028, while the first was released worldwide on November 5, 2026.