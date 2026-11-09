Ramayana box office collection Day 4: Film nears ₹500 crore worldwide

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana is closing in on the ₹500 crore mark worldwide within four days of its theatrical release. The film, which opened on November 5, gained momentum over the Diwali weekend, taking its domestic net collection to ₹238.85 crore.

The total amount collected globally was ₹499.20 crore. The film, reportedly made on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, is a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. The filmmakers hosted a special screening event in Los Angeles on October 27, 2026.

Ramayana box office update day 4

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana's domestic total in India was ₹285.20 crore (gross) and ₹238.85 crore (net) after earning a net of ₹56.15 crore across 21,770 shows on Sunday, November 8, coinciding with the Diwali festival.

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: New movies and shows to watch this Diwali weekend The global gross collection now stands at ₹499.20 crore. On the fourth day, 17,755 Hindi shows contributed ₹36.75 crore to the overall total.

Ramayana box office occupancy report

The film's ₹56.15 crore Diwali Sunday collection came from 21,770 shows nationwide, with an estimated 23.53 lakh tickets sold. The Hindi version did the best of all, bringing in ₹36.75 crore from 17,755 shows. The Kannada version collected ₹7.25 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹6.25 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions earned ₹3.15 crore and ₹2.75 crore, respectively.

ALSO READ: PVR Inox rises 3% to 52-wk high as Ramayana's box-office biz tops ₹500 cr Even though Yash portrays Ravana, the Kannada adaptation has not really captured the audience's interest as anticipated. It launched with earnings of ₹7.50 crore and has had difficulty gaining momentum ever since. The Telugu adaptation has performed more successfully, whereas the Tamil and Malayalam renditions still represent a minor share of the total revenue.

About Ramayana

Created by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios together with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is intended to be a film adaptation of the epic in two segments. Ranbir Kapoor portrays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash is cast as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey features as Lakshman. The initial part was released in theaters globally on November 5, 2026, while the continuation is planned for Diwali 2028.