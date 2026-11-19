Ramayana has crossed the ₹1,500 crore mark at the worldwide box office within 14 days of its release, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has earned ₹1,519.05 crore globally, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film has also crossed ₹1,000 crore in India in gross collections, reaching ₹1,009.05 crore. Its domestic net collection stood at Rs 844.40 crore at the end of its second Wednesday, November 18.

Debuting on November 5, Ramayana experienced a rather modest opening weekend. However, the uplift from Diwali strengthened its figures in both the local and international box office. With a production budget of ₹4,000 crore, Ramayana is regarded as the most ambitious project in the history of Indian filmmaking.

Ramayana box office day 14 update

On the 14th day, Ramayana generated a total of ₹23.20 crore from 22,289 screenings, according to Sacnilk. On that particular day, the film made ₹8 crore, bringing its cumulative overseas earnings to ₹510 crore to date. This result raises the overall global earnings to ₹1,519.05 crore.

On day 14, the Hindi contribution amounted to ₹16.50 crore from 17,661 screenings. Kannada succeeded this with ₹1.65 crore, followed by Tamil with ₹1.60 crore, Telugu with ₹1.30 crore, and Malayalam with ₹2.15 crore. Ramayana started its box office run in India with ₹64.85 crore and experienced a follow-up collection of ₹48.05 crore on Friday.

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About Ramayana part 1

ALSO READ: Ramayana OTT release date: When and where to watch Ranbir Kapoor's film Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana has captured significant audience interest following its launch. The adaptation, which is divided into two parts, narrates the story of Prince Rama (Ranbir Kapoor) and Sita (Sai Pallavi) during their time in exile, culminating in Ravana's (Yash) kidnapping of Sita that sparks a conflict between good and evil forces.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, this film targets a worldwide audience and is shot for IMAX. Part 1 was released during the Diwali festive season, while Part 2 is anticipated to debut in Diwali 2027.