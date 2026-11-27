Ramayana expands global footprint, becomes No. 1 Indian film in 27 nations
Ramayana has become the highest-grossing Indian film in 27 countries after earning Rs 1777 cr worldwide. Its expanding overseas footprint since its release on Nov 5, 2026
Princess Sonika New Delhi
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Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in 27 countries, setting box office records across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and parts of Africa.
This achievement comes as the film's total global collection surpassed Rs 1,777 crore within 22 days. The movie premiered in cinemas globally on November 5, available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Ramayana worldwide box office update
Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, Ramayana has seen its daily domestic collections decline after an impressive opening run, during which it earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide for seven consecutive days. Its daily earnings in India have now fallen below Rs 10 crore net.
However, globally, it experienced a boost in its third week, once again making over $1 million per day on Thursday, which marked its 22nd day in cinemas. This upward trend has carried Ramayana’s domestic earnings to ₹992 crore net (₹1185 crore gross).
Internationally, Ramayana improved significantly after an unimpressive start. It has performed well in the United States and in smaller markets like Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, amassing over $64 million internationally in 22 days.
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Consequently, Ramayana’s total earnings have reached ₹1777 crore globally. It holds the title of the fourth-highest-grossing film in Indian cinema history.
Ramayana breaks global records
The makers of Ramayana revealed on Thursday that the Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie has achieved the status of ‘#1 Indian film of all time’ in 27 nations.
This list of countries where Ramayana stands as the top-grossing Indian film comprises the US, the UK, Indonesia, and Thailand, along with emerging markets such as Vietnam, Cambodia, and numerous other European nations.
The film has garnered substantial acclaim in Southeast Asia, particularly in countries like Cambodia and Singapore, where the epic has a strong following. With Sony Pictures providing a broad release, it has also unlocked new opportunities for Bollywood in countries such as Slovakia, Ukraine, Latvia, Georgia, Armenia, and various Caribbean locations.
All about Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana represents the first installment of a 2-part series. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi playing Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
With production handled by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana is being hailed as the costliest Indian film ever produced. The second part is set to be released in 2028.
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Topics : Indian Box Office Ramayana Bollywood
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First Published: Nov 27 2026 | 5:22 PM IST