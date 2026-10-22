Ramayana OTT release date: When and where to watch Ranbir Kapoor's film

One of the most eagerly awaited Indian films of the year, Ramayana Part 1, is about to be released. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, and Yash play main roles in the epic, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

On November 5, 2026, the movie will release in Indian theatres on November 5, 2026; paid preview screenings are set for November 4. The makers have now disclosed where viewers can watch the movie online after its theatrical run, ahead of its launch.

Ramayana OTT release date

After its theatrical run, Ramayana Part 1 will be available for streaming on JioHotstar. Prior to the movie's premiere, the streaming service and producer Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios announced their digital collaboration.

The producers have not yet disclosed the film's precise OTT release date or the price for fans to watch it. These specifics are anticipated to clarify when the movie will move from theatres to the streaming platform.

More about the Ramayana OTT release

Viewers should not anticipate accessing the movie as part of their regular streaming subscription, though. Ramayana will be accessible via a pay-per-view model, meaning viewers will need to pay extra to watch the film online.

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Nita Ambani confirms Ramayana OTT debut

The chairperson of JioStar, Nita M. Ambani stated that the partnership would help make the film available to families across India, including younger audiences discovering the epic for the first time.

“Ramayana is one of India’s greatest civilisational treasures – a story that has shaped our conscience, inspired our imagination, and guided the way we live for centuries. As India enters a new era of storytelling, we have an extraordinary opportunity to carry our cultural legacy forward. At JioHotstar, our vision is to use technology to bring the finest stories within reach of every Indian. It is our privilege to present this grand cinematic vision of Ramayana to families across the country, and introduce a new generation to its eternal values of duty, love, courage, and goodness," she said.

Although the makers want viewers to witness Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana in IMAX 3D, producer Namit Malhotra admitted that not everyone can access such cinema infrastructure in the country. He said Jio was a suitable partner to bring the film into people’s homes after its theatrical release, reported The Economic Times.

Ramayana: Rise of the Legend cast and crew

Nitesh Tiwari directs the two-part live-action film series Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The film adaptation of Valmiki's epic, directed by Shridhar Raghavan.

The movie is being produced by Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash's Monster Mind Creations and DNEG, an 8-time Academy Award-winning production and visual effects studio. The film is set to be released worldwide ahead of the festival, Diwali 2026.