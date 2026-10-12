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Ramayana release date out: Ranbir Kapoor starrer to hit cinemas on Nov 5

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana have finally disclosed the film's release date. On Sunday, the makers declared that the Nitesh Tiwari directorial will hit theatres worldwide on Nov 5, 2026

Ramayana

Ramayana release date

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

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The confusion surrounding Ramayana: Part One's theatrical release date has now been resolved. The movie's release schedule and information on advance bookings have finally been revealed by the producers.
 
On November 5, 2026, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One would be released globally in all premium forms. There had previously been uncertainty around the movie's theatrical release. 

How to book tickets for Ramayana: Part One?

The producers have claimed that advance bookings for Ramayana: Part One will begin on October 20, 2026, Dussehra. The makers described it as the start of a new age, and the announcement coincided with the start of Sharad Navratri.
 
 
The caption of the post says, "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra."

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Internet reacts to the Ramayana: Part One

Fans have expressed excitement over the film's release date. One user said, "Super-duper excited." Another comment says, "I can't wait." One more comment stated, "Peak is coming." Another user commented, "Our Diwali is on November 5."
 
Earlier, the film's makers, Namit Malhotra, had mentioned that Ramayana would release in India around Diwali but had not given a date. Speaking to NDTV, he stated, "It (Ramayana) will release in India on Diwali. We are releasing internationally (on November 6) because the international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, which is the 6th of November. But (in) India, currently, we are targeting the Diwali release.”

All about Ramayana

Ramayana is a two-part version of Valmiki's epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Yash plays Ravana, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in the movie. Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Dasharath, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva are among the other members of the ensemble cast. 
 
The first instalment will be released on November 5 of this year, and the second instalment will be released in advance of Diwali next year.

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 3:38 PM IST