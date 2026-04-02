Ramayana teaser out: Ranbir Kapoor embodies grace, strength as Lord Rama

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama to the audience. Ranbir Kapoor portrays the legendary figure of Lord Rama with poise, grace and celestial glory from the coronation to the exile in the Panchavati forest. The much-awaited teaser for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been released. The teaser presents the first glimpses ofas Lord Rama to the audience. Ranbir Kapoor portrays the legendary figure of Lord Rama with poise, grace and celestial glory from the coronation to the exile in the Panchavati forest.

The movie will be released in two parts: the first globally in October 2026, ahead of Diwali, and the second on Diwali 2027. Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

About The Ramayana teaser

Sharing the teaser, producer Namit Malhotra reflected on the enduring legacy of Lord Rama, describing him as a symbol of sacrifice, duty, and moral clarity. He emphasised that Rama’s story continues to inspire belief in humanity’s capacity for goodness and peace.

Ranbir Kapoor makes a spectacular entrance into Ayodhya at the beginning of the teaser, greeted by an abundance of flowers, immediately establishing his regal presence as Lord Rama. Along with scenes from his vanvaas with Sita and Lakshmana, it also provides glimpses of him in warrior mode. Fans' excitement increases when the filmmakers hint at Yash's appearance as Ravana near the finale.

Fans reacted to the Ramayana teaser

Fans were impressed with the teaser and Ranbir's glimpse as Lord Rama. One fan wrote, “This is so peak.” Another commented, “Out of the world, what a fab fab first look.” Another commented, “Incredible! Gave me goosebumps, much-awaited.” Another comment says, “This is iconic.”

Ramayana crew on teaser release

Director Nitesh Tiwari described Ramayana as more than a tale of good versus evil. “Its greatness lies in its emotional richness—choices, consequences, and the burden of doing what is right,” he said, adding that Rama’s journey is deeply human at its core.

Ranbir Kapoor, reflecting on the role, shared a more introspective take: “I’m not here to represent Rama, but to learn from him. His simplicity and purity are rare, and trying to understand that has been a humbling experience.”

About Ramayana

Ramayana brings together a star-studded cast, with Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.

Adding to its global scale, the film’s music is composed by Oscar-winning maestro Hans Zimmer alongside A.R. Rahman, with the screenplay adapted by Shridhar Raghavan.

With its scale, cast, and vision, Ramayana is not just aiming to retell a story—it seeks to reintroduce one of India’s most sacred epics to a global audience in a cinematic form never seen before.