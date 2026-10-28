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Home / Entertainment / Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash attend Ramayana's world premiere in LA

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash attend Ramayana's world premiere in LA

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana held its world premiere at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash were present

Ramayana world premiere in LA

Ramayana world premiere in LA

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

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The world premiere of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, one of the year's most anticipated films, was held at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27, 2026. The film is also being presented internationally under the title Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.
 
Attending the premiere and posing for pictures on the red carpet were Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, producer Namit Malhotra, and director Nitesh Tiwari. The event marked a major international showcase for the Indian epic, as the makers aim to take the story to a wider global audience.

Ramayana world premiere: Star attire

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, wore a silver bandhgala, while Sai Pallavi, who portrays Sita, arrived in a pink saree. Yash, who plays Ravana, attended with his wife, Radhika Pandit.
 
 
Producer Namit Malhotra wore a blue bandhgala for the premiere, while director Nitesh Tiwari chose a maroon bandhgala. The actors were spotted acknowledging the people gathered at the event, posing for pictures, and welcoming fans. 

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Inside Ramayana world premiere in LA

The invitation-only 3D screening took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27, with the event falling in the early hours of October 28 in India.
 
945 invited guests, including members of the global press, and representatives from the industry, attended the special 3D screening of Ramayana. International celebrities who attended the event included Benji Kelly, Gisella Marengo, and Jada Pinkett Smith. 

About Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari is the director of the two-part Indian epic Ramayana, which is produced by Yash and Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG. In addition to the main parts, Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman and Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman.
 
In addition to them, important roles are played by Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Agarwal, and others. The project's music is being composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The first portion of the movie will be released on November 5, and the second part will be released on Diwali in 2027.

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Topics : Ramayana Los Angeles Bollywood

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 4:08 PM IST