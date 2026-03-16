Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan gets a new title 'Maatrubhumi', know why

Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan has officially been retitled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The actor unveiled the new title on Monday by sharing a fresh poster of the film on social media.

The film was earlier slated to release on April 17, 2026. However, the release has reportedly been delayed due to ongoing reshoots and the need for authorisation from the Ministry of Defence.

Industry reports suggest that the makers are now eyeing the Independence Day weekend in August 2026 as the new release window.

Battle of Galwan is now Maatrubhoomi poster

Salman added the hashtag #Maatrubhumi after writing in the caption. Salman tagged actor Chitrangda Singh, director Apoorva Lakhia, and his own production company, which is supporting the movie. In the poster, a bloodied and wounded Salman is shown deflecting a barbed wire-wrapped pole.

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhoomi teaser

Salman led his troops in a close-quarters battle against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh in the movie's December teaser. The preview had drawn criticism in India, as many viewers pointed out that a frame of Salman facing the Chinese army while brandishing a barbed wire barbed resembled Jon Snow's position in the well-known Game of Thrones episode Battle of the Bastards.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2: Global advance booking crosses 120 cr mark ahead of release Responding to the criticism, Salman said the intense expression in the scene was deliberate as his character is an army colonel leading soldiers in battle.

Chinese media's accusations against Salman Khan's film?

The movie, which is based on the Galwan fight between Chinese and Indian soldiers in 2020, caused controversy earlier this month as state-backed Chinese media, especially the Global Times, said it "distorts facts" and incites anti-Chinese sentiment.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026 full list: Jordan, Buckley lead winners at 98th Academy Awards Many fans were perplexed by the understated message because it provided no further insight. One person questioned, "Is this a name change for a movie?" "Movie renamed to Maatrubhumi?" asked another. Or what?

About Maatrubhumi