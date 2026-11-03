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Shah Rukh Khan's King: 5 big highlights of the superstar's biggest film yet

Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller, King, is a father-daughter collaboration and features several much-awaited reunions. The movie is already among the most anticipated releases of the year

ShahRukh Khan in his upcoming movie, King

ShahRukh Khan upcoming movie, King updates

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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November 2, 2026, marked Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday. Fans all around the world celebrated the superstar, affectionately referred to as the King of Bollywood. There is another reason his fans have a lot to anticipate, even though the actor still has an amazing bond with his audience.
 
Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming theatrical film, King, after his most recent big-screen appearance in Dunki. Here are the most interesting facts you didn’t know about the upcoming movie.

5 things to know about SRK’s upcoming film, King

 
1. Father-daughter debut
 
The reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan is among King's greatest highlights. This is a unique attempt for the Khan family and their fans since Suhana, who made her acting debut with The Archies, will appear on screen with her father for the first time.
 

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2. Deepika Padukone reunites with SRK
 
The reunion of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan is already generating buzz. Together, the two have produced a number of iconic films, such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan. The excitement has been heightened by a peek of their chemistry in the recently released song Tu Mil Jaaye. 
 
3. Shah Rukh Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan
 
Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's reunion is another thrilling one. According to reports, the actors reunited almost 15 years after Ra.One by filming a special opening song in Mumbai.
 
The energetic ensemble song, which is reminiscent of Om Shanti Om's Deewangi Deewangi, reportedly features many of the movie's characters.
 
4. Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist
 
Abhishek Bachchan, who is reportedly portraying the antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan, adds another intriguing element to the movie. Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma are among the film's outstanding cast members.
 
5. A massive action expected
 
The movie reportedly required over 150 days of filming, intricate action scenes, and international stunt teams. Production began in May 2025. The production team visited a number of places, including Mumbai, Poland, Georgia, and Cape Town, South Africa.
 
It is interesting to note that the romantic song Tu Mil Jaaye, which was shot at scenic spots like Camps Bay, Maiden's Cove, and the V&A Waterfront, was also set in Cape Town. 

More about SRK’s King

King is slated to open in theatres on December 24, 2026, having been formally announced in November 2024. The movie is already one of the most anticipated releases of the year, with Shah Rukh Khan at the centre of an ambitious action thriller.
 
The superstar is making a big-budget comeback to the action genre after Pathaan and Jawan. King is anticipated to be the most costly movie of his career, reportedly with a budget of about Rs 450 crore.

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Topics : Bollywood Indian Box Office Shah Rukh Khan

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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 5:34 PM IST