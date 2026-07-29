Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is off to a flying start in India, with advance bookings crossing ₹35.40 crore ahead of its theatrical release on July 30. The strong pre-sales have positioned the Tom Holland-starrer for one of the biggest Hollywood openings of 2026 in the country.

At the leading multiplex chains in the nation, the reaction has been just as fierce. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already sold almost 3.19 lakh tickets at PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, earning an advance total of ₹16 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking

Spider-Man 4 is aiming for a comfortable ₹50 crore+ opening, and the business may even reach ₹60 crore, according to trade estimates.

Pre-sales for the extended opening weekend are presently at ₹60 crore, according to Box Office Worldwide. The figures for the first day (July 30) alone are ₹24 crore, and the remaining ₹36 crore is for the remainder of the weekend.

However, the movie's release is still more than a day away. Spider-Man 4 has topped Jana Nayagan's opening day pre-sales total in India, which was about ₹22 crore, with ₹24 crore locked in advance bookings for day 1.

Watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also believes the film is heading for a huge debut. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking has started exceptionally well in India. Advance bookings are very encouraging, with strong demand across metros and premium formats. It's shaping up to be one of the biggest Hollywood openings of the year."

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan box office day 6: Vijay's film nears ₹250 cr despite drop "The Odyssey and other holdover films will certainly take away some premium screens and a section of the audience, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day has built enough momentum to overcome that. Strong advance bookings and broad appeal across families, youngsters and MCU fans should ensure a massive opening," he added.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day ticket prices

According to BookmyShow listings, regular tickets start from around ₹250, while premium seats cost nearly ₹2,400 in Delhi, over ₹2,700 in Mumbai and more than ₹3,700 in Bengaluru.

Bala also believes the excitement surrounding Brand New Day is among the highest for any Spider-Man film in India. The demand has also pushed ticket prices to premium levels.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The 38th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fourth Spider-Man movie in the MCU is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.