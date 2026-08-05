Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $1 billion at global box office in 6 days

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has raced past the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office in just six days, cementing its position as one of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters of 2026.

The superhero movie also surpassed ₹300 crore at the India box office on Tuesday after an incredible opening weekend. On July 31, 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened in theatres globally (with early international and preview screenings starting as early as July 29–30 in some locations).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office report

The latest Spider-Man instalment has grossed more than $1 billion globally within six days, making it one of the fastest films to reach the milestone.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur warns of legal action over AI deepfakes using her image Only Avengers: Endgame, which made $1.2 billion in its first weekend of release in April 2019, is ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. After Toy Story 5, Michael, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, it is the fourth Hollywood movie in 2026 to reach the billion-dollar club.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office update

The film has topped the ₹350 crore mark in Indian domestic box office collections, despite a drop of 9.7% in its daily business, according to Sacnilk reports.

ALSO READ: Ghajini, Lagaan actor Pradeep Rawat dies at 74 after battling cancer Spider-Man: Brand New Day had made ₹60.60 crore on its day 1, ₹49.35 crore on its day 2, ₹70.25 crore on its day 3, ₹77.75 crore on its day 4, ₹23.80 crore on its day 5, and ₹21.60 crore on its day 6. With this, the film's total India net box office collection stood at ₹303.25 crore, which means it reported a total gross domestic collection of ₹362.61 crore.

Of this, the film made ₹165.85 crore from its English shows, ₹108 crore from its Hindi shows, ₹15.70 crore from its Tamil shows, ₹13.05 crore from its Telugu shows, ₹0.38 crore from its Malayalam shows, and ₹0.27 crore from its Kannada shows.