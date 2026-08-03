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Home / Entertainment / Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day 4: Tops $927 mn, races towards $1 billion

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day 4: Tops $927 mn, races towards $1 billion

The Marvel film has grossed nearly ₹300 crore in India and an estimated $927 million worldwide in its opening weekend, becoming the country's biggest Hollywood opener

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 4 Updates

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

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Tom Holland's Spider- Man: Brand New Day has made a flying start at the global box office, grossing an estimated $927 million in its opening weekend and setting its sights on the $1 billion milestone. In India, the Marvel film has become the biggest Hollywood opener ever, collecting nearly ₹300 crore gross in just four days.
 
The film has enjoyed a record-breaking opening both in India and overseas since its July 30 release. On July 30, 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day-wise in India

·        Day 1 (Nett): ₹58.00 crore
 
 
Day 1 (Gross): ₹70.50 crore
 
·        Day 2 (Nett): ₹46.00 crore

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Day 2 (Gross): ₹55.50 crore
 
·        Day 3 (Nett): ₹67.00 crore
 
Day 3 (Gross): ₹81.00 crore
 
·        Day 4 (Nett): ₹75.50 crore
 
Day 4 (Gross): ₹91.50 crore
 
Total: ₹246.50 crore (Nett), ₹298.50 crore (Gross).

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office report

According to Box Office Mojo, the movie made an estimated $927 million (about ₹8,850 crore) in its opening weekend worldwide, making it the second-biggest global opening in movie history.
 
Sony's initial global prediction of $425 million has been greatly surpassed during the opening weekend. Trade estimates indicate that the movie may surpass the $1 billion milestone in the next few days, even though it is unlikely to do so during its opening frame.

More about the Spider-man brand new day update

The movie is now the Spider-Man franchise's greatest worldwide premiere. Zendaya, Sony Pictures, and director Destin Daniel Cretton all had their biggest career openings with the record-breaking start.
 
$572 million of its global box office comes from 73,500 screens in 66 countries. It has had the sixth-largest opening in all languages and the largest opening for a Hollywood film in India.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The film, under the direction of Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), begins a new trilogy for the character.
 
A few years have passed since the events in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Because Doctor Strange's spell has caused everyone to forget who he is, Peter Parker leads a solitary, nameless life in New York City as a full-time hero.
 

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Topics : Hollywood india hollywood movies in indian box office Hollywood

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:17 PM IST