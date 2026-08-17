Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947 saw its opening weekend swing sharply between a strong Saturday jump and a steep Sunday fall at the domestic box office. Despite the weekend fluctuation, the Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi-starrer has failed to surpass even the opening-day earnings of Deol’s last theatrical release, Border 2, which arrived earlier this year with a similarly patriotic theme.

The historical drama initially appeared to be gaining momentum after its Saturday collections received a boost from the Independence Day holiday. The surge, however, failed to sustain through Sunday, when the film suffered a sharp drop in earnings.

Batwara 1947 box office collection report

Batwara 1947 made ₹7.25 crore net on Sunday, Day 3, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. After earning ₹13.50 crore net on Saturday, the movie had a 46.3% decline. On Friday, the film starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta opened to a net of ₹5.75 crore.

Because of the Independence Day holiday, it saw a huge surge on Saturday, with collections increasing by over 135% to ₹13.50 crore. This increased expectations for a successful opening weekend and brought the movie's 2-day total to ₹19.25 crore.

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and more The film was unable to maintain its Saturday momentum on Sunday. In India, the movie's first weekend gross was ₹26.50 crore net.

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2

When Batwara 1947 is contrasted with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which has proven to be the better-performing of the week's major releases, the difference becomes even more apparent.

The latter’s net total in India reached ₹81.75 crore after earning ₹26 crore on its third day alone. In contrast, Batwara 1947 made ₹26.50 crore net during its first weekend.

Batwara 1947

Sunny Deol portrays a Muslim man who immigrates to Pakistan during the Partition in Batwara 1947. But upstairs in his house, he finds a Hindu woman (played by Shabana Azmi) who will not leave.

In the midst of the mayhem, he decides to defend her and ensure his family's safety. After nearly 10 years, Preity Zinta returned to the big screen in Batwara 1947. Additionally, Sunny and his son, Karan Deol, who plays his son on screen, collaborate on screen for the first time in this movie. Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur are among the cast members.