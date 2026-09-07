The Family Man Season 4: Where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's new OTT series?

Manoj Bajpayee the family man 4 OTT Date: Since the third season of The Family Man concluded with several mysteries, fans have been anticipating news about the upcoming season. One of the most beloved characters on Indian streaming services is Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari, and fans are eager to see him return.

Although Season 4's OTT release date has not been revealed by the producers, there is some positive news. When discussing the upcoming season, the lead actor, Bajpayee, recently disclosed that production on the new chapter is anticipated to begin shortly.

Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man Season 4

In a recent interview with Variety India, Bajpayee talked about The Family Man Season 4. According to the actor, discussions on the upcoming season are anticipated to start shortly.

For the time being, this indicates that Season 4 is proceeding, but fans will need to wait for a formal announcement on the shooting schedule and release date. The new season's OTT release date has not yet been disclosed by the makers.

Lead actor of the Family Man series, Bajpayee, said, "Talks will start happening soon. It’s quite flattering that it has become such a great franchise that each and every person, be it a child or an adult, keeps asking about it. Once the conversation about the fourth season starts, the script will be finalised, and then we’ll be called in to start prepping for it and give our dates."

Manoj Bajpayee on upcoming projects

In his interview with Variety India, Bajpayee also talked about some of his other future projects. Due to legal challenges, the original title of his next Netflix thriller, Ghooskhor Pandat, is currently being changed. The actor also talked about executing his own action scenes for the movie and portraying Masterji in Last Man in Tower.

The Season 4 update, however, continues to be the most important lesson for followers of The Family Man. Discussions are anticipated to start shortly, but before the cast can begin work on the next chapter, the screenplay, preparation, and scheduling process must be completed.

What is The Family Man about?

Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer trying to juggle the pressures of his national security work with his obligations as a husband and father, is the main character of the series. The first season premiered in 2019, followed by Season 2 in 2021.

When the third season debuted in 2025, Srikant was pulled into conflicts in Northeast India, which changed the course of the narrative. Project Sahakar, a government program aimed at regional development, was also established in Season 3.