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Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey crosses ₹50 crore at India box office

The Odyssey has been hailed as Nolan's best film in recent years. The action-fantasy epic was released across India on July 17, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

The Odyssey box office update

The Odyssey box office update

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 4:20 PM IST

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The Odyssey India Box Office Collection: The Odyssey became Christopher Nolan's highest-opening film in India on its first day of release, setting a new benchmark for the director in the country. The action-fantasy epic has been widely praised as one of Nolan's finest works, with many viewers calling it his best film to date, even surpassing the acclaim received by his 2023 Oscar-winning drama Oppenheimer.
 
Nolan and his wife and co-producer, Emma Thomas, won the Academy Award for Best Picture for Oppenheimer, which also emerged as a global box-office phenomenon. The Odyssey was released across India on July 17, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
 

The Odyssey box office collection in India

The Odyssey continued its strong run at the Indian box office over its opening weekend. On Sunday (Day 3), the film collected ₹21.90 crore (net), only slightly lower than the ₹22 crore (net) it earned on Saturday (Day 2).
 
With ₹17.40 crore (net) on Friday, the film's opening weekend collection stood at ₹61.30 crore (net), while its India gross reached ₹73.19 crore.

The Odyssey box office occupancy

The native English version made up the largest portion of the Rs 21.90 crore generated on Sunday over 9195 screens, at Rs 17 crore. This was followed by the dubbed Hindi version at Rs 3 crore, the dubbed Telugu version at Rs 1.15 crore, and the dubbed Tamil version at Rs 75 lakh.

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H. Vinoth's eagerly anticipated Tamil action movie, Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, opens in theaters this Thursday, July 23. It will bring fresh box-office competition for The Odyssey, which stood as the sole major release in Indian theaters last Friday. 

About The Odyssey

Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey follows King Odysseus (Matt Damon) on his long and perilous journey back to his kingdom of Ithaca, where he hopes to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland).
 
The ensemble cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page and Himesh Patel. 
 

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

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