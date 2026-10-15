The Odyssey OTT release date: When and where to watch Nolan's film online?

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey brings one of ancient Greek literature's most celebrated tales to the big screen, following a warrior's perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

The movie has drawn interest from viewers anxious to witness Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic because of its intense action, fantastical creatures, and ensemble cast. The film is currently preparing for its OTT release.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film eyes ₹50 crore On July 17, 2026, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey opened in Indian theatres. The Odyssey has become Nolan's highest-grossing film, with $1.78 billion worldwide.

When and where to watch The Odyssey OTT release?

The film is scheduled to debut on OTT platforms on November 17, 2026, along with its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases, according to The Odyssey's official social media account.

However, there was no information about the movie’s India OTT release date and the streaming platform. More than 90 minutes of bonus content are anticipated to be included in the rumoured home release, providing viewers with a closer look at the movie’s grand production.

Inside The Odyssey OTT release

The additional footage is anticipated to provide insight into how the movie was produced in various locations across the globe, according to Meristation. A closer look at the production's scope and the challenges of adapting a centuries-old literary work for the film may also be provided by the content. Nolan is renowned for his preference for large-format photography and practical filmmaking methods.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 latest: Wildcard entry Nakul Dhull evicted? Here's all we know A significant portion of the movie's theatrical attraction came from its IMAX presentation, so audiences who wish to learn how the filmmaker approached the job will find the production details especially fascinating.

The Odyssey plot and cast

The narrative blends mythology, adventure, and the battle to reunite with family. The story is presented in Nolan's version as a massive action epic that revolves around heroes, gods, and monsters. The production took place in several different parts of the world.

As Odysseus, Matt Damon plays the primary role. Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron are among the other casts of the film. Other actors in the movie include Jarreth Merz, Corey Hawkins, and Travis Scott.