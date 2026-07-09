The shifting sounds of music: As the business coalesces, industry evolves

In February 2023, it took a majority stake in Divo, a digital media and music company based in southern India. In October 2023, came E-Positive, an artist management and live events firm. In March 2024 it took a 26 per cent stake in JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction, which has a presence in Bhojpuri, Odiya, Haryanvi, Kannada and Gujarati music. In November 2024 came a minority stake in Skillbox, a live entertainment and ticketing platform. This is in addition to Sky Digital, a Punjabi music company it acquired in 2021.

“Regional music is growing three times faster than Hindi in terms of total consumption. This (the acquisitions) ensures we are present in almost all states in the country,” says Jay Mehta, managing director, Warner Music India. But why digital media, influencer agencies, events and ticketing platforms? “We don’t want to just invest in music but also in the ecosystem that discovers music.”

Warner, much like every music company and platform, is reacting to the three big changes the music business has seen in recent years — a shift from a soundtrack/record label based ecosystem to an artist ecosystem, the rise of subscription, and consolidation.

“Audiences spend nearly four hours each day with audio content. Therefore helping them discover and consume engaging content is becoming just as important as providing access to it,” says Phanimohan Kalagara, chief technology officer, Gracenote, an entertainment data subsidiary of Nielsen.

“A track can be discovered on shorts, expand into a cinematic music video, cultivate a loyal community through comments and livestreams and ultimately deepen that fandom into a dedicated audio stream on YouTube Music – with the ability to monetise at every stage,” says a YouTube spokesperson. At 2.7 billion users it remains the largest streaming service in the world. It is, however, not clear how many people use it only for music.

Spotify, the world’s largest audio streaming service with 761 million users, is focussing on the superfan. These are heavy listeners who pay 2-3 times more than average listeners. It has just announced Reserved, a reward programme to give verified superfans early access to concert tickets. The UK-based Virtuoso just announced its entry into India with – no prizes for guessing – “an artist-centric model.” Across different markets in the world, record firms are organising listening parties of unreleased songs, exclusive releases and artist-meets with groups of fans. Listening parties alone can boost an album’s first week sales by 10-20 per cent, going by one analysis.

This is a different music market. The coalescing of audio streaming, social media, influencers and the phenomenal growth of live concerts means every element in the value chain that gets people to watch, listen to, share music either in recorded or live form, is monetisable. Live concerts and the technology to stream different cuts of music play a large part in this. For instance Dosanjh’s India tour in 2024 made almost ₹400 crore in direct revenue or ticket sales, Coldplay did ₹600 crore in 2025. Other revenue streams, from airline tickets to hotels, food and social media, are built in to calculate the ‘total economic impact’ which is usually 2-3 times the direct revenue. There is a whole ecosystem at play and it is way bigger than traditional definitions and measures of music.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), the body that represents 8,000 recording companies across the world, puts the size of the business at $31.7 billion in 2025. Goldman Sachs adds music publishing and live concerts to reach $105 billion in 2024 — roughly three times the figure believed so far. In India too, for long the music business has meant recording industry revenue, which stood at ₹5,900 crore in 2025. But if you add live concerts, the music business stands at just over ₹10,000 crore. And that is the figure that labels and platforms are now focussed on.

Paying for more than a song

Simon Dyson, senior principal analyst, music and digital audio at London-based Omdia, a technology and media consultancy, agrees to the making of a consolidated ecosystem but is sceptical of its effects. “There are an awful lot of links between listening and live. Music companies are pushing that. But for music streaming services there is a little bit of extra promotion but no revenue. They’re making their money out of people that subscribe and listen to the music. The extras mean you can charge them more so long as you’re giving them more,” he says. The extras do help get more subscribers, the rise in which is fuelling the feeling of well-being.

Globally music subscribers rose 8.8 per cent to 837 million in 2025 over 2024. More than half the money recording firms made came from subscriptions going by IFPI data.

The picture is somewhat different in India. In a market of 178 million listeners barely 14 million Indians subscribe to a streaming music service. Much of the economics is driven by advertising. Every time a song is played, a label earns anywhere between 4-10 paise against an estimated 50-90 paise globally. This is a blended estimate across advertising and pay revenue share. No matter how many million times a song is played, the 4 paise doesn’t amount to much. Therefore overall growth has always lagged behind the volumes of consumption.

But subscribers are up 37 per cent over 2024, albeit on a small base. “In 2025 we added three times as many net subscribers as in 2022. With 1.4 billion people and rising consumer spending we can imagine a future with more than 150 million subscribers in India,” says Gustav Gyllenhammar, senior vice-president, markets and subscriptions, Spotify. Mehta points to the almost 300 million video streaming subscribers as the potential for audio as well.

Much of this growth has been possible because of the third change the business has seen — consolidation. “Less than 3 years back there were double-digit streaming platforms. Today it is down to 4 and 5. India is at the tipping point of when it is going to start witnessing hockey stick growth,” says Rishabh Gupta, head, Amazon Music India. It recently delinked access to the music service from its Prime membership and will be launching a free tier this month.

The merger of Gaana into Mirchi (2023), shutting down of Airtel’s Wynk (2024), Hungama (2025) and others has left the market with a handful of major platforms – Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, Apple and JioSaavn. That makes investing in the service to get more subscribers and better margins a possibility.

The movement from pure soundtracks to a 360-degree artist ecosystem doesn’t just mean more monetisation opportunities under one firm – it also changes the possibilities of what can be done. “The WeChat model of China – combining e-commerce, live performance, music and live streaming under one – can come to India,” says Mehta. Dosanjh could decide to go live for 5 minutes online. You could pay say ₹5 to watch it, sachetising the clunkiest but most happening part of the music business, live concerts.