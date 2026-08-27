Toxic box office collection Today: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has made a strong worldwide box office debut. The A-rated action drama, directed by Geetu Mohandas, reportedly grossed nearly ₹140 crore worldwide on its opening day, surpassing the day-one collections of films such as Jawan, Animal, Adipurush and Pathaan.

Toxic’s opening also places it among the top 15 biggest Indian film debuts worldwide. The film outperformed pre-release expectations, which had projected an India net opening of around ₹80–85 crore and a worldwide gross of approximately ₹110 crore. Instead, Toxic crossed the ₹100 crore net mark in India on its very first day.

Toxic box office collection in India

According to Sacnilk, Toxic earned around ₹101 crore net and ₹120 crore gross in India on its opening day. The Hindi version emerged as the biggest contributor, accounting for an estimated ₹55 crore.

Despite recording strong occupancy, the Telugu-dubbed version contributed around ₹11 crore, while the Kannada version remained below ₹25 crore.

Toxic recorded the second-biggest domestic opening for an Indian film in 2026, trailing only Dhurandhar 2, which debuted with ₹103 crore net in India. The strong opening came despite the film receiving mixed-to-mostly negative reviews following its release.

Toxic worldwide box office collection

The film’s performance was relatively lower in overseas markets. On its opening day, Toxic reportedly earned just over $2 million internationally. However, its strong India collection helped take its worldwide gross past ₹140 crore, giving it the second-biggest worldwide opening in Kannada cinema.

ALSO READ: Toxic advance booking: Yash film races towards ₹50 crore despite A-rating. Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, which reportedly opened with nearly ₹164 crore worldwide, continues to hold the record. Dhurandhar 2, meanwhile, recorded the biggest India opening of 2026 with an estimated ₹205 crore

Toxic vs other films

In terms of its global Day 1 box office, Toxic surpassed several major Bollywood blockbusters, even as it remained behind the two higher benchmarks. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal earned around ₹116 crore worldwide on its opening day, while Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan collected approximately ₹104 crore.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, recorded an opening-day worldwide collection of nearly ₹127 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earned around ₹129 crore. With a reported worldwide opening of ₹140 crore, Toxic surpassed all four films.

About Toxic

ALSO READ: Toxic full cast revealed: Who plays whom in Yash's underworld saga? Yash stars alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic. The film opened in theatres on August 26 and received an A certificate from the CBFC without any cuts. Its intimate moments and certain scenes involving the female characters have also sparked discussion.

Yash’s return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2 has delivered one of the biggest opening days in Indian cinema. However, the film’s mixed-to-negative reviews could influence its performance at the box office in the days ahead.