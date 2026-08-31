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Home / Entertainment / Toxic box office collection day 5: Yash film nears ₹300 cr despite dip

Toxic box office collection day 5: Yash film nears ₹300 cr despite dip

Toxic day 5: Toxic's box office performance has dipped after a strong opening weekend, but the Yash starrer has earned over ₹214 crore net in India so far. The film released on August 26, 2026

Yash's Toxic box office update

Yash's Toxic box office update

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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Toxic Day 5 Box Office: After a strong start, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is beginning to slow down at the Indian box office. While its day-by-day collections have steadily declined, the Yash-led action film remains on track to cross a significant global milestone.
 
The film’s worldwide earnings are nearing the ₹300-crore mark, although Day 5 recorded its lowest collection since its release.
 
Toxic received mixed reviews from critics and viewers upon release, but its initial box office performance exceeded expectations. However, collections have declined steadily since its opening day. Some viewers have also criticised the film’s plot, arguing that its weak storyline fails to match its ambitious scale.
 

Toxic Indian box office collection update

With 16,241 shows and an overall occupancy of 25.3% on Day 5, the mafia drama earned ₹23.00 crore net in India. Despite the decline, its five-day net collection reached ₹214.10 crore, taking the film past the ₹200-crore mark in India. Sunday’s collection was 8.5% lower than the ₹25.15 crore earned on Saturday.
 
Interestingly, Sunday’s overall occupancy of 25.3% across 16,241 shows was slightly higher than Saturday’s 24.3%. However, the number of shows has fallen significantly from the 24,579 recorded on the film’s opening day.

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Toxic worldwide box office collection

The trade tracker indicates that while Yash’s Toxic is still running in theatres, its box office collections have declined significantly from its spectacular debut. On Day 5, the film earned an additional ₹2.00 crore, taking its total global collection to ₹285.20 crore.
 
In just five days, Toxic has moved within ₹15 crore of the ₹300-crore milestone, putting the film within striking distance of the mark. 

Toxic vs other film's box office report

Toxic is already among the stronger performers of 2026, with ₹285.20 crore in global gross collections in just five days. However, the film still has some way to go to catch up with the year’s biggest hits. Ram Charan’s Peddi, for instance, had crossed ₹315 crore globally within five days.
 
RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, ended its theatrical run with nearly ₹304 crore globally, putting Toxic within striking distance of overtaking it. If it does, Toxic would become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far.
 
However, the biggest box office figures remain well out of reach. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has amassed an impressive ₹1,813 crore worldwide, while Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has crossed ₹450 crore. 

About Toxic

Yash plays dual roles in Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria also play significant roles in the film. The action drama was released in theatres on August 26 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English. 
 

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Topics : Indian film industry film industry Indian Box Office

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 11:55 AM IST