Toxic Day 5 Box Office: After a strong start, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is beginning to slow down at the Indian box office. While its day-by-day collections have steadily declined, the Yash-led action film remains on track to cross a significant global milestone.

The film’s worldwide earnings are nearing the ₹300-crore mark, although Day 5 recorded its lowest collection since its release.

Toxic received mixed reviews from critics and viewers upon release, but its initial box office performance exceeded expectations. However, collections have declined steadily since its opening day. Some viewers have also criticised the film’s plot, arguing that its weak storyline fails to match its ambitious scale.

Toxic Indian box office collection update

With 16,241 shows and an overall occupancy of 25.3% on Day 5, the mafia drama earned ₹23.00 crore net in India. Despite the decline, its five-day net collection reached ₹214.10 crore, taking the film past the ₹200-crore mark in India. Sunday’s collection was 8.5% lower than the ₹25.15 crore earned on Saturday.

Interestingly, Sunday’s overall occupancy of 25.3% across 16,241 shows was slightly higher than Saturday’s 24.3%. However, the number of shows has fallen significantly from the 24,579 recorded on the film’s opening day.

Toxic worldwide box office collection

The trade tracker indicates that while Yash’s Toxic is still running in theatres, its box office collections have declined significantly from its spectacular debut. On Day 5, the film earned an additional ₹2.00 crore, taking its total global collection to ₹285.20 crore.

ALSO READ: Alpha OTT release date: When & where to watch Alia Bhatt's spy thriller? In just five days, Toxic has moved within ₹15 crore of the ₹300-crore milestone, putting the film within striking distance of the mark.

Toxic vs other film's box office report

Toxic is already among the stronger performers of 2026, with ₹285.20 crore in global gross collections in just five days. However, the film still has some way to go to catch up with the year’s biggest hits. Ram Charan’s Peddi, for instance, had crossed ₹315 crore globally within five days.

RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, ended its theatrical run with nearly ₹304 crore globally, putting Toxic within striking distance of overtaking it. If it does, Toxic would become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far.

ALSO READ: Mahakali OTT release: When and where to watch Akshaye Khanna's next film? However, the biggest box office figures remain well out of reach. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has amassed an impressive ₹1,813 crore worldwide, while Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has crossed ₹450 crore.

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