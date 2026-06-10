Bharathiraja, the legendary Tamil filmmaker credited with transforming rural narratives on screen, died at his residence on Wednesday. He was 84. The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) said he passed away due to age-related complications following a prolonged illness.

The renowned director passed away at his Chennai home, ending an illustrious career that changed the face of Tamil cinema. His death triggered an outpouring of grief from members of the film fraternity, political leaders, and generations of cinema lovers who grew up watching his films.

Bharathiraja in hospital since 2025

Bharathiraja had been battling health issues for several months before his demise. The veteran director was brought to a Chennai hospital in late 2025 after experiencing breathing issues. He was treated for several age-related health issues and continued to be under medical observation for the ensuing months.

ALSO READ: Karuppu OTT release: When and where to watch Suriya's Tamil film online? He had also been experiencing recurrent respiratory issues and a lung infection, according to reports from earlier this year. The filmmaker's health has been fragile for months, requiring frequent hospital stays and treatment for respiratory conditions, though the family has not released a detailed medical report regarding the precise cause of death.

Bharathiraja's health conditions in recent months

Concerns about Bharathiraja's health first emerged after his hospitalisation in Chennai towards the end of 2025. Medical authorities later clarified that he was receiving treatment for breathing-related complications and other age-related conditions.

Several leading personalities from the Tamil film industry visited him during his recovery, while fans closely followed updates on his health.

Fans were especially alarmed by photos that surfaced in recent months showing the veteran director in a visibly weakened state.

Who was Bharathiraja?

Born in Allinagar, close to Theni, on July 17, 1941, Bharathiraja became one of the most influential filmmakers in Indian movie history. Before making his directing debut in Tamil cinema, he started his career as an assistant to renowned Kannada filmmaker Puttanna Kanagal.

At a time when most Tamil films were restricted to studio settings, Bharathiraja changed filmmaking by taking cameras into villages and rural regions. He gained considerable recognition and the title ‘Iyakkunar Imayam’ for his films, which exposed viewers to realistic portrayals of village life.

16 Vayathinile, his debut movie, became a Tamil cinema classic and solidified his reputation as a director with a distinct storytelling style. He continued to produce iconic projects that blended social commentary, emotion, and reality over the years.