Welcome to the Jungle box office report day 4: Film tops 100 cr globally

Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle witnessed the expected slowdown at the box office on its first Monday after a strong opening weekend. Despite the drop, the comedy movie crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within four days of its theatrical release on June 26.

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. When Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated action film Alpha opens in theatres on July 3, Welcome to the Jungle may meet a tougher opponent. Also Read: Welcome to the Jungle box office report day 3: Movie nears 100 cr globally The movie currently faces competition from, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. When Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated action film Alpha opens in theatres on July 3, Welcome to the Jungle may meet a tougher opponent.

Welcome to the Jungle Daily Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 0 (1st Thursday): ₹3.75 crore

Day 1 (1st Friday): ₹15.25 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): ₹20.00 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): ₹24.75 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): ₹8.50 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle box office occupancy

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle has collected ₹106.48 crore worldwide after four days in theatres.

The film opened with an overall occupancy of 26 per cent across 10,892 shows on Friday. Occupancy rose to 33 per cent on Saturday with 10,396 shows, before peaking at 41 per cent on Sunday across 10,867 shows.

As expected, collections dipped on Monday, with occupancy falling to 21 per cent despite 10,922 shows nationwide.

Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. Other than Akshay Kumar, the film also features Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff.