Welcome to the Jungle box office report day 4: Film tops 100 cr globally
Despite the weekday drop, Welcome to the Jungle has managed to cross the ₹100 cr mark at the worldwide box office within just 4 days of release. The film was released in theatres on Jun 26, 2026
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
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Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle witnessed the expected slowdown at the box office on its first Monday after a strong opening weekend. Despite the drop, the comedy movie crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within four days of its theatrical release on June 26.
The movie currently faces competition from Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. When Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated action film Alpha opens in theatres on July 3, Welcome to the Jungle may meet a tougher opponent. Also Read: Welcome to the Jungle box office report day 3: Movie nears 100 cr globally
Welcome to the Jungle Daily Box Office Collection (India Net)
Day 0 (1st Thursday): ₹3.75 crore
Day 1 (1st Friday): ₹15.25 crore
Day 2 (1st Saturday): ₹20.00 crore
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Day 3 (1st Sunday): ₹24.75 crore
Day 4 (1st Monday): ₹8.50 crore.
Welcome to the Jungle box office occupancy
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle has collected ₹106.48 crore worldwide after four days in theatres.
The film opened with an overall occupancy of 26 per cent across 10,892 shows on Friday. Occupancy rose to 33 per cent on Saturday with 10,396 shows, before peaking at 41 per cent on Sunday across 10,867 shows.
As expected, collections dipped on Monday, with occupancy falling to 21 per cent despite 10,922 shows nationwide.
Welcome to the Jungle
Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. Other than Akshay Kumar, the film also features Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff.
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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 6:21 PM IST