Tuesday, June 30, 2026 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Welcome to the Jungle box office report day 4: Film tops 100 cr globally

Welcome to the Jungle box office report day 4: Film tops 100 cr globally

Despite the weekday drop, Welcome to the Jungle has managed to cross the ₹100 cr mark at the worldwide box office within just 4 days of release. The film was released in theatres on Jun 26, 2026

Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle witnessed the expected slowdown at the box office on its first Monday after a strong opening weekend. Despite the drop, the comedy movie crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within four days of its theatrical release on June 26.
 
The movie currently faces competition from Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. When Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated action film Alpha opens in theatres on July 3, Welcome to the Jungle may meet a tougher opponent.  Also Read: Welcome to the Jungle box office report day 3: Movie nears 100 cr globally

Welcome to the Jungle Daily Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 0 (1st Thursday): ₹3.75 crore
 
 
Day 1 (1st Friday): ₹15.25 crore
 
Day 2 (1st Saturday): ₹20.00 crore

Also Read

Prasoon Joshi, CBFC Chairman

MIB forms high-level Study Group to boost Indian film industry and cinemas

Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle box office report day 3: Movie nears 100 cr globally

Cocktail 2 box office update

Cocktail 2 box office report day 6: Shahid Kapoor film crosses 100 crore

Rajinikanth's Dharman

Rajinikanth's Dharman first look out; actor plays deadly doctor in film

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Cocktail 2 box office report Day 4: Film stays strong despite Monday dip

 
Day 3 (1st Sunday): ₹24.75 crore
 
Day 4 (1st Monday): ₹8.50 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle box office occupancy

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle has collected ₹106.48 crore worldwide after four days in theatres.
 
The film opened with an overall occupancy of 26 per cent across 10,892 shows on Friday. Occupancy rose to 33 per cent on Saturday with 10,396 shows, before peaking at 41 per cent on Sunday across 10,867 shows.
 
As expected, collections dipped on Monday, with occupancy falling to 21 per cent despite 10,922 shows nationwide.

Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. Other than Akshay Kumar, the film also features Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff. 

More From This Section

Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle advance booking: Analysts eye ₹15-20 crore opening

The story is told through the lens of Venkitaramanan (right). it does not devote enough attention to the contributions of other key players of the time (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)

Governor doesn't quite touch the heart of India's economic crisispremium

House of the Dragon Season 3

House of the Dragon Season 3 release schedule: When new episodes drop

Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 3: Film races towards 100 cr worldwide

Lagaan

'Lagaan': Cricket, colonial resistance and the nation for a new millennium

Topics : Bollywood box office Indian film industry film industry Bollywood Big budgets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsNoel Tata Step DownIndia AI RaceVedanta Iron & Steel Share PriceAP EAMCET Result 2026 DateWho is Rajiv KumarDelhi EV Policy 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesWho is Puneet SharmaSIR begin in Delhi Today